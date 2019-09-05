Teresa Giudice Stuns Fans With New Photos Of Her Kids’ First Days At School

'RHONJ' fans can't get over how much Milania and Audriana have grown.

Teresa Giudice stunned her Instagram followers this week as the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared new photos of two of her and husband Joe Giudice’s daughters’ first days at school. The gorgeous new snaps posted to her Instagram account on September 5 showed her youngest daughter, 10-year-old Audriana, and 14-year-old Milania both posing for the camera as they prepared to head back to school for the new term.

The first shot shared with Teresa’s 1.7 million followers showed Audriana rocking an all-denim ensemble as she held on to her backpack while posing on the family’s driveway. The second upload had Milania – who stole the spotlight on numerous seasons of the Bravo reality show due to her big personality – smiling for the camera while inside.

The teenager sported a black bodysuit and a pair of khaki pants for her first day back at school while her long brunette hair was long and straight while she rocked a fun pink lipstick.

Teresa shared a sweet message for both of her girls in the caption of both photos, but it’s safe to say that fans were left feeling pretty stunned in the comments section after seeing just how grown up the two sisters were looking in the new photos posted by their mom.

“Wow!!!! She’s all grown up! BEAUTIFUL,” one fan commented on the snap of Milania, while another wrote after seeing the teen as she looks today, “Wow she grew up way too fast! What a beauty.”

Fans of the reality show also commented on how much little Audriana has grown since she was last seen on the Bravo reality show with her famous family.

“She has gotten so big!” one person said. Another wrote, “Where has time gone look how much she has grown.”

Notably, fans of the reality show have seen both Milania and Audriana grow up over the years after the Giudice’s first invited the RHONJ cameras into their home to film the first season which aired a decade ago in 2009.

Audriana’s birth was actually featured on the reality series back in Season 2, while the family have also featured in the three-episode spin-off Teresa Checks In which followed the girls and their dad as they coped with life without Teresa while she served an almost year-long prison sentence between 2014 and 2015.

Joe is currently in custody of ICE and could face deportation back to Italy after serving time behind bars for fraud.

But this isn’t the first time Teresa’s Instagram has caused quite a stir recently.

As The Inquisitr reported, it was only earlier this week that the author and reality star flashed some serious skin in a plunging red swimsuit and a pair of tiny shorts as she enjoyed the last little bit of summer during a trip to the Jersey Shore.

The snap came shortly after Teresa gave fans another peek inside her family life at home with her four girls as she took eldest daughter, 18-year-old Gia Giudice, to college, as People reported. She and husband Joe are also parents to 15-year-old Gabriella.