Erika Jayne Begins Production On ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 After Rumors Claim She’s Been Fired From Full-Time Role

Erika Jayne is filming new episodes in New York City.

Erika Jayne isn’t phased by the recent rumors claiming she’s been fired from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to a Hollywood Life report on September 4, Erika recently updated her social media pages, but when it comes to the reports claiming she removed a mention of the Bravo TV reality series from her account, she wasn’t hinting at an exit from the show. In fact, Erika is said to be confused by the false reports as she’s already begun filming scenes for the show’s upcoming 10th season.

“Erika has no idea where these rumors even came from, but they’re so silly. She is 100 percent back full-time. She was not demoted at all,” an insider said.

At the moment, Erika and her co-stars, including Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley, are in New York City, where they will reportedly be filmed for the new episodes. As the outlet explained, the women will be filmed as they sit in front row of Kyle’s September 8 fashion show for her new caftan collection.

“Erika is so excited to be back and just got to New York City with her cast members to support Kyle as she launches her caftan line for fashion week,” the source said. “All of the girls will be there together to film and left today, September 4.”

Women’s Wear Daily was first to confirm the news of Kyle’s upcoming show.

In addition to Erika’s upcoming filming session at Kyle’s show with the rest of the cast, the source went on to reveal that she’s filmed two other times and noted that there hasn’t been much drama between the women quite yet. Instead, they’ve been allegedly getting along with one another “great.”

Loading...

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Erika was brought to the cast during the show’s sixth season in 2015 as a friend of former cast member Yolanda Hadid, who left the show the following year. Since then, Erika has become quite close to the majority of her cast members, including Lisa Rinna, who she had tons of fun with in Europe during the show’s ninth season last year.

While Erika hasn’t offered an actual comment in regards to the claims of her alleged firing, she did respond to an Instagram post days ago with a series of laughing emoji.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.