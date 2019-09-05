‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric & Nicole Finally Reunite

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 5 reveal that there will be plenty of drama in Salem. However, Celebrating The Soaps reports that there will be some sweet moments as well as the soap charges on towards the end of the week.

Fans will watch as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) finally gets to reunite with the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). As many viewers already know, Eric was stunned to see Nicole alive and return to Salem earlier this year. However, the relationship turned cold when Nicole’s daughter, Holly, was kidnapped and killed, leaving Nicole to push Eric away.

Eric was heartbroken and couldn’t understand Nicole’s rage against him. He later moved on to Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), whom he’s been dating in recent weeks. However, everything changed when it was revealed that Nicole never came back to Salem at all. Instead it was Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) disguised as Nicole.

Upon questioning Kristen it was revealed that both Nicole and Holly were still alive, and Eric immediately set out to find them. This week he’ll do just that as spoilers state that he’ll be reunited with both Nicole and Holly during Thursday’s episode of the show.

In the latest #DAYS, "Nicole" shares her plans for DiMera with Brady.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/T03NHD1PTG — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Eric and Nicole won’t be the only pair having an epic reunion. Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) was shocked to get a phone call from his mother, Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser), revealing that she was still alive thanks to Dr. Rolf’s serum. The mother and son will have an emotional reunion on Thursday as they see each other for the first time in a year.

Elsewhere in Salem, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will shock fans by ordering Xander (Paul Telfer) to kill Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Victor wants Ben out of the picture, and he’ll try to force his nephew to do the dirty deed for him. Will Ben suffer the same fate as his former victims, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Paige Larsen, and Serena Mason?

In addition, Sarah will start to feel off, and she’ll come to a shocking realization that she could be pregnant. However, that’s a huge problem, because she’s recently slept with three different men, Eric, Xander, and her estranged husband Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder).

Of course this latest shock will come at a time when Sarah’s relationship with Eric hangs in the balance due to Nicole’s presence, and it seems that things will get very messy for the Salem doctor.

Fans can see all of the drama go down by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.