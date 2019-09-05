Watch Armenia Vs. Italy Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Preview, Group J Showdown

Armenia child take a huge step toward their first-ever qualification for the UEFA European Championship tournament if they can score an upset over Group J leaders Italy.

The qualifying round of the UEFA 2020 European Championships revs up again on Thursday as the resurgent Italy, which remains perfect in Group J with 12 points from four matches, per UEFA.com, face what according to the Azzurri’s own manager could be a stern test against an Armenia team that sees an opportunity to reach the Euro group stage for the first time. Armenia Coach Armen Gyulbudaghyants has guided his Havaqakan to back-to-back wins in the group, over Liechtenstein and Greece, after opening the qualifying tournament with a pair of defeats to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Finland. The latter side sits in the second qualifying spot three points ahead of the Armenians, who will be gunning for major upset in the match against Italy that will live stream from the Armenia capital city.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Armenia vs. Italy UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group J match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Armenian Time at the 14,400-seat Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on Thursday, September 5. In Italy, the live video stream will begin at 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 5 p.m. British Summer Time on Thursday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at noon EDT, 9 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream may be accessed starting at 9:30 p.m. India Standard Time.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has issued a warning to his team not to take the hungry Armenia squad lightly, according to Football Italia.

“We cannot think that we’re going into an easy game,” said Mancini — who as Manchester City manager in 2012 led that team to its first English top flight title in 44 years. “Armenia’s greatest strength is in attack, as they have four very good strikers with different characteristics, so that is where we must be wary.”

Italy, however, are riding an eight-match winning streak in European qualifiers, according to The Stats Zone, and have won six of their last eight international matches, including friendlies, without a loss, while conceding only twice along the way.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says that Armenia could ‘push’ his Azzurri team in the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifiers. Claudio Villa / Getty Images

To watch streaming live video of the Armenia vs. Italy UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group J match, use the feed provided by ESPN, the online streaming service provided by multinational sports broadcasting conglomerate. The live stream from ESPNews, which broadcasts this game, is included with most cable or satellite provider subscriptions. Login credentials from one of those services will be required.

Another way to watch the Armenia vs. Italy UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown stream live online from Yerevan is to access the streaming video provided by TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes, or by downloading the TUDN app. TUDN also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Havaqakan vs. Azzurri UEFA Euro qualifier match on their TV sets.

Loading...

To view the Armenia vs. Italy UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match for free, without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. All of these services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods. Thanks to that free week, fans can watch the Group J game streamed live at no charge.

In Armenia, ARM TV Football has the online stream, and in Italy itself, the Armenia vs. Italy Euro 2020 qualifier game will be streamed live by RAI Play.

To access a livestream in the United Kingdom and in Ireland requires a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Throughout much of the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main streaming source, while throughout much of Africa SuperSport will carry the game online. For fans in India, Sony Liv will livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further livestream sources for Armenia vs. Italy in other countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.