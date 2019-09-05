Britney Spears Debuts New Hair, Fans Slam Her Appearance

Fans are unhappy with Britney's appearance.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to debut her new look. In the gif, the “Toxic” singer makes a series of silly faces at the camera. Her long tresses were noticeably darker, dyed in a light chestnut color. The mother-of-two wore an off-the-shoulder green dress. She paired the casual outfit with a choker necklace. Britney opted for heavy eye-makeup and a nude lip.

In the caption, the 37-year-old revealed her sister, Jamie Lynn, inspired her to go brunette.

Fans were less than thrilled with the pop star’s appearance.

“You literally have infinite money… get a proper stylist,” wrote a fan.

“SOMEONE take her eyeliner AWAY!!!!!!!,” commented another.

“Britney what the h*ll? I’ve been a fan since 98 and I’m going to be honest this ain’t it,” criticized a different follower.

“When was the last time you washed your hair?” questioned a commenter.

“Girl, ya look tired. Take off the makeup and get some rest…” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

Some of her followers appeared to be worried about the singer’s mental well-being.

“We are very concerned about you,” said a fan.

“I am really really worried about you sis, been a fan from the beginning…” expressed another.

It is possible that fans were making reference to Britney’s troublesome situation with her father, Jamie. According to People, the 67-year-old has been accused of physically harming Britney’s 13-year-old son, Sean Preston, during an alleged altercation. The reported incident occurred on August 24 at Jamie’s home, where both Britney and her other son, Jayden James, 12, were present.

“Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there, but the trauma to the kids is nonetheless.” said Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin Federline’s attorney.

Loading...

Due to the circumstances, Britney’s ex now has 90 percent of custodial rights. The singer, however, was granted supervised visits with her sons. Kaplan noted that Kevin still wants his boys to have a good relationship with their mother.

A source told People that Jamie overreacted when Sean refused to come out of a locked room and proceeded to break open the door. The insider noted that the 13-year-old was terrified and Britney was extremely “upset.”

Britney has not yet spoken about the accusations made against her father. The publication noted that they seemed to have had a close relationship. Jamie has been the permanent conservator of his daughter’s affairs since 2008. This year, Britney canceled her wildly popular Las Vegas residency in order to seek treatment following her father’s nearly fatal colon rupture.