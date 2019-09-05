‘The OA’: Reportedly, There Will Not Be A Follow-Up Movie To Tie Up Loose Ends

In addition, the option of having another network pick up 'The OA' is off the table as well.

Fans of Netflix’s The OA were devastated with the recent news the series was canceled after only two seasons. Originally, the series was expected to run for five seasons, but that has been thwarted with the cancellation news.

Fans are now trying to get the network to reconsider the cancellation. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, protests, hunger strikes, suggested boycotts of Netflix, and a fan-funded billboard has all been utilized as methods to get Netflix to reconsider. In fact, ardent fans have even taken to performing the special movements seen in The OA, as another way in which to make Netflix take notice of them. Many fans have posted videos of their movements to social media, tagging not only Netflix but stars of the series as well.

All of these actions have amounted to nothing, it seems. And, for those fans that were hoping Netflix would, at least, sanction a movie to help tie up the multitude of loose ends left over by the Season 2 finale of The OA, this has also been quashed.

According to Variety, a “source close to the discussions” has revealed that Netflix will not be producing a movie for The OA. It is believed that Netflix and the show’s creators, Brit Marling, and Zal Batmanglij, have discussed the option, though. However, with the original plan to have a five-season story arc, it was not believed that a two-hour movie would help to tie up the threads left dangling in the Season 2 finale.

Along with the bid by viewers to have Netflix change its cancellation plans for The OA, some fans also suggested that perhaps another network could pick up the series. However, as Variety points out, Netflix is also the producer of The OA, so this is not an option for the series.

As a result of the cancellation, Marling posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram account, speaking of Netflix’s decision to cancel The OA. In the long letter to fans, Marling gently suggested that fans give up the idea of the series being renewed. However, she did also discuss the role of storytelling inside today’s current climate.

“Your words and images move us deeply. Not because the show must continue, but because for some people its unexpected cancellation begs larger questions about the role of storytelling and its fate inside late capitalism’s push toward consolidation and economies of scale.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of The OA are currently airing on Netflix.