Jenelle Evans’ Replacement Jade Cline Speaks Out Ahead Of First Season On ‘Teen Mom 2’

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to premiere on MTV next week. While most of the cast will be returning to the show, there will be one cast member noticeably absent. Jenelle Evans was let go from the show earlier this year and will not be returning for the new season. In her place will be Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline.

Ahead of the new season, Jade took to Twitter to set some things straight before the new season and to let viewers know that she had cut “negative toxic people” out of her life. She first tweeted and acknowledged that she has made “many mistakes” in the past. Despite her mistakes, she explained that she is “proud” of herself for “how far” she has come.

“I will never apologize for anything in my past because that made me who I am today,” she said in a tweet.

Jade continued, talking about sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 and urged fans to remember that they only see a little bit of what goes on in her life.

“So judge my story if you may, but you guys only see a portion of it, and everything is also in the past. Season that is about to air was filmed forever ago, and I’ve grown, and I’ve learned. And that’s what life is about,” she tweeted.

She continued in another tweet, thanking her supporters.

Viewers who are familiar with Jade’s story know that she has had a tumultuous relationship with Sean Austin, who is the father of her daughter, but she explained in another tweet that she realized that and gave it as a reason for ending the relationship.

“And yes I do know that me and Sean did have a toxic relationship. That’s why I ended it. He was very toxic for me but I had to learn that on my own. Just know Me and my kid’s happiness is all that matters now and for the future.”

While Teen Mom 2 will not be Jade’s first time on MTV, her story will now be told to a wider audience. Some viewers may not be familiar with Jade’s story and that may be why she decided to take to social media to speak out ahead of the new season.

She was first introduced to viewers on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. The show followed a group of girls who found themselves pregnant at a young age. Reportedly, the show will return for a second season in the future, but there haven’t been any details on when that may happen.

Loading...

On May 7, a spokesperson for MTV released a statement to Us Weekly explaining that they would not be following Jenelle Evans for the new season of Teen Mom 2. Rumors began swirling about who would replace the mom-of-three on the show. Kailyn Lowry revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley, that Jade would be taking Jenelle’s place on the show.

Fans can tune in to the new season of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday, September 10, and meet the new cast member, Jade Cline.