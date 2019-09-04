Christie Brinkley Shows Off A Surprising Talent No One Saw Coming In ‘DWTS’ Rehearsals

The 65-year-old supermodel took a cue from her music-making ex-husband.

Christie Brinkley is officially a supermodel of all trades. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit legend posted an Instagram video that shows her working hard at her rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars. But the 65-year-old mom-of-three is not showing off her dance moves in the studio. Instead, she is playing the piano—and she’s pretty good at it, too.

That’s right — the ex-wife of musician Billy Joel played a quick tune on the DWTS piano as she showed off her secret talent while sporting a bright blue jumpsuit. The star’s top-secret pro partner was not visible in the video, although a Dancing with the Stars producer was.

Brinkley, who was married to the “Piano Man” singer from 1985 to 1994, noted that the piano music is her daily DWTS soundtrack. Fans couldn’t believe the supermodel, who made her stage debut as Roxie Hart in the long-running musical Chicago in 2011, has yet another talent.

Brinkley’s followers took to the comments section of her post to ask her if there’s anything she’s not good at doing. Others called her “inspiring” and marveled at her endless energy. Of course, some fans also wanted to know if her Grammy Award-winning ex-husband taught her how to play.

While Brinkley didn’t dish on where she learned her musical skills, she previously revealed to Social Life magazine that she and the celebrated singer-songwriter, 70, have remained close after their divorce and have continued bond over their mutual love of music.

The couple, who shares daughter Alexa Ray Joel, continues to spend holidays together even after their split 25 years ago.

“Many years after our divorce, Billy would still come to my house for the Christmas sing-along and play the piano, and all of our friends would come over and sing Christmas carols,” Brinkley told the magazine, per People. “Sing-alongs are one of my favorite things to do. And you know that’s what makes everybody happy.”

Fans can see Christie Brinkley show off her dancing talents as she competes on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. The New York-based beauty will compete against American Idol alum Lauren Alaina, singer Ally Brooke, Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, The Office’s Kate Flannery, former NFL star Ray Lewis, actor Kel Mitchell, ex-NBA star Lamar Odom, former White House staffer Sean Spicer, Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek, and The Supremes’ Mary Wilson for the show’s 28th mirrorball trophy starting September 16 on ABC.