2019 NFL Season: Full Schedule, Line, And TV Coverage For Week 1

The 2019 NFL season is just one day away from kicking off, and fans have been waiting a long time for this.

Training camp is in the past. The preseason is officially over. Final cuts have been made to get rosters down to 53 players. On the evening of Thursday, September 5, the 2019 NFL season officially kicks off with the Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers. It is the weekend that football fans have been waiting for, and it is time to check out the latest lines, the full schedule, and when to catch the games on television.

As has become the norm with the opening week of the season, there will be two Monday Night Football games. First off on September 9, the Houston Texans will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Superdome. That game will be immediately followed by the Denver Broncos visiting the Oakland Raiders.

This year, there is a bit of a difference to the opening game of the season as the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are not starting things out. They will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the prime time game on Sunday Night Football on NBC instead.

On Thursday night, the 2019 NFL season will open with the Green Bay Packers traveling to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. As would be expected with a divisional match-up, things are already getting heated in the very first week of the year.

Packers RB Jamaal Williams on Bears D: "They're a good defense, but nobody is scared"https://t.co/QwmjcUgOzn pic.twitter.com/q4njrwX1wK — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 4, 2019

Even with Hurricane Dorian finishing up its dangerous path along the eastern United States’ coast, the full NFL schedule will go on as planned in Week 1. Here is everything you need to know as detailed by ESPN:

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3) – 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, September 8, 2019

Loading...

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5) – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Baltimore Ravens (-5.5) at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4) – 1:00 p.m. on FOX

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3) – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-8.5) – 1:00 p.m. on FOX

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 p.m. on FOX

Kansas City Chiefs (-4) at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-7) – 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-9.5) – 4:05 p.m. on CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7) – 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Detroit Lions (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals – 4:25 p.m. on FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-0.5) – 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-6) – 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, September 9, 2019

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7) – 7:10 p.m. on ESPN

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-0.5) – 10:20 p.m. on ESPN

The opening games of the 2019 NFL season are just about ready to kick off and bring about a long season of action, unpredictability, and hard hits.