‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Says She’s ‘Not Pregnant, Just Fat’ After Sharing Alleged Baby Bump Photo

Jenelle Evans is not expecting her fourth child with husband David Eason.

Months after the former Teen Mom 2 couple temporarily lost custody of three of their children, including his daughter Maryssa, her son Kaden, and the daughter they share, Ensley, Evans shared a photo on her Instagram page that many believed was proof of an alleged pregnancy. However, after seeing that her online audience was suspicious about a potential fourth child, the mother of three set the record straight by changing the caption to the image.

On September 4, Hollywood Life shared an update with readers, revealing that after sharing a photo of herself and Eason attending a wedding over the Labor Day weekend, Evans confirmed she had simply put on some added pounds.

“Had so much fun yesterday at a wedding we attended. It was absolutely beautiful and the kids had an amazing time. The kids said ‘let’s find more weddings,'” Evans initially wrote in the caption of her post.

While Evans body-shamed herself as she shot down the reports of a potential pregnancy, a number of her fans and followers came to her defense, saying that she simply looked healthy and shouldn’t have to defend her shape.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may know, Evans got her tubes tied in April of this year, around the time that she was fired from her role on the MTV reality series, and while a reversal is possible, she hasn’t expressed any interest in welcoming more children. After all, she has already given birth to three children and her husband has two kids from previous relationships.

Evans’ husband was fired from his role on Teen Mom 2 in February 2018 after he was caught going on a rant against the LGBTQ community on his now-deleted Twitter page. As fans may have seen, Eason took aim at the community by slamming them as immoral as he defended his right to bear arms after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

As for Evans, MTV announced they had terminated their relationship with her in May of this year after rumors began swirling in regard to Eason’s alleged murder of their family dog, Nugget.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement to People magazine at the time.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement concluded.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9B airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.