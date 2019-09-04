Kanye West Appears To Eat His Own Earwax Before Getting Kiss From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West left fans scratching their heads this week when a brand-new video of him from his Sunday Service in Dayton, Ohio, last month surfaced. The Daily Mail reports that in the video, the rapper appears to eat his own earwax before getting a kiss from his wife, Kim Kardashian.

In the video, Kanye is seen putting his hand to his ear and scratching before putting his fingers in his mouth. While some fans think that the rapper ate earwax from his own ear, others aren’t convinced, believing that he may have been removing gum from his mouth or even trying to get something off the tip of his tongue.

Kanye is seen wearing a blue T-shirt, a thick gold chain around his neck, and a pair of dark sunglasses. Just after he moves his hand from his ear to his mouth, his wife Kim leans in to give him a quick kiss on the cheek while fans applaud at the Sunday Service.

Photographer Jorge Castro is the person who captured the clip, and later posted it to Instagram asking fans for their thoughts on whether or not Kanye was eating his earwax. Of course, the comments rolled in with fans calling the move gross, while others defended the rapper. In addition, many jokes were also made at the expense of West.

“Anyone with eyesight can see that’s not what he’s doing. He’s scratching his ear and pulling something off his tongue. Have to call Fake News on this one.”

“Don’t see him chewing any earwax,” one fan wrote in the comments on Instagram.

“Was it gum or hair?” another social media user asked.

“Nothing to see here folks. I looks like he REMOVED something from his mouth/lips,” a third Instagram user stated.

Too Fab reports that the jokes were rolling about the video on Twitter, with fans referencing some of Kanye’s biggest moments and even his songs.

“I ain’t saying he a gold digger,” one fan quipped.

Loading...

“I’m gonna let him finish…but Beyonce has the best earwax of all time,” another jokingly stated.

While the report was called stupid and non-newsworthy by many, the clip was so talked about that Rolling Stone even picked it up, doing a “frame-by-frame investigation” of the video.

After analyzing the clip, the outlet came to the hilarious conclusion that Kanye West did not eat his own earwax in a post that is worth the read if you need a good laugh.