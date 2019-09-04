What Did Randall Emmett’s Daughters Get ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent For Her 29th Birthday?

Lala Kent celebrated her birthday on September 2.

Lala Kent’s future stepchildren, London and Rylee, presented her with a cake on her birthday.

On September 3, Bravo TV’s The Feast shared a report with readers in which they included a photo of the red velvet cake that movie producer Randall Emmett’s two daughters gave the Vanderpump Rules star, which was initially shared on Kent’s Instagram Stories earlier this week.

“Happy birthday Lala!” the cake read. “Love London and Rylee.”

The cake, which appeared to have six candles that were newly removed at the time the photo was taken, featured white icing and plenty of colorful sprinkles. Meanwhile, the writing was done in red, seemingly in an effort to match the inside of the cake.

As fans of the Vanderpump Rules cast member likely know, Kent has been acting as stepmom to London and Rylee for the past couple of years. However, she won’t officially become the girls’ stepmom until April, when she and Emmett wed in Miami, Florida, where he was born and raised.

Kent and Emmett began dating one another in 2016 but didn’t go public with their romance until the end of 2017, around the time his divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers, the mother of his daughters, was finalized. Then, in September 2018, during a birthday trip for Kent to Cabo San Lucas, Emmett got down on one knee and popped the question to his reality star girlfriend.

At the end of last year, Kent spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her stepmom role with London and Rylee.

“I get that role of, like, you can feel safe with me but we can also have the best time ever because I’m not your parent. Randall and the mom do such a great job of raising them so I let them handle that part and then I’m the one who’s like, here, have some lip gloss. You want to do fake nails? We can do fake nails,” Kent explained, according to a report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish.

According to Kent, London is always asking for her latest Give Them Lala Beauty products, which include lip glosses, eye liners, and other products.

As for her own plans for kids, Kent told the outlet that while Emmett wants just one more child, she wants at least two.

“I’m set on two, so two it will be, because Lala gets what she wants,” she explained.

Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.