Heather Locklear’s Daughter Ava ‘Supportive’ Of ‘Melrose Place’ Star’s Rehab Stay

Heather Locklear’s daughter Ava Sambora is reportedly “supportive” of the former Melrose Place star’s current stint in a rehabilitation facility reported People Magazine. The actress is completing a court-ordered 30-day stay in a private rehab treatment center stated the magazine.

Reportedly Locklear and Sambora continue to maintain a positive outlook on the situation and the ’80s and ’90s television icon has her daughter’s full support in her quest for overall wellness.

“Ava has a very loving and supportive relationship with her mom. And as painful it is, she knows that it’s in her mom’s hands and God’s hands. All she can do is like anybody else, just pray and support,” reported a source close to the family to the news and entertainment publication.

This new information comes on the heels of Locklear’s admittance to rehab after she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor counts which stem from two arrests in 2018. Locklear was arrested for five counts of battery on a police officer, one count of battery on emergency medical personnel and two counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer reported People Magazine.

The actress was also reportedly placed on three years probation, and under the terms of the sentence, she is forbidden from consuming alcohol, any possession of deadly weapons or taking non-prescription medication, reported The Daily Mail.

Ava Sambora is currently a student at Loyola Marymount University in California.

Locklear has been posting messages to her followers on her official Instagram, where she has been seen celebrating her sobriety, stating she was “grateful” for her new outlook on life and for the messages of support posted to her social media page.

The actress also posted a photo of her dog lying on a page from the Alcoholics Anonymous book, with a bracket around the paragraph for step six of the program.

The highlighted paragraph states, “Are we now ready to let God remove us from all the things we have admitted are objectionable? Can He now take them all, every one? If we still cling to something we will not let go to ask God to help us be willing.”

Heather Locklear became a television icon as the star of some of the most memorable series on the small screen including roles on TJ Hooker, Dynasty, Melrose Place, Going Places, Spin City, Hot in Cleveland and Fresh Off the Boat.

Locklear was also featured in the major motion picture Wayne’s World. Locklear was married to Tommy Lee, drummer of the heavy metal band Motley Crue from 1986-1993 and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1994-2007. Sambora is father to the couple’s daughter Ava.