‘One Piece’ Episode 901 Spoilers, Preview: Okiku Teaming Up With Luffy And Zoro In Saving Otama

The latest chapter of One Piece featured the battle at Okobore Town involving Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates and the Gifters – the members of the Beast Pirates who ate an artificial devil fruit. While Tsuru was telling Luffy and Zoro the cruel truth about the Land of Wano, one of Emperor Kaido’s subordinates named Batman was secretly listening. Batman tried to kill Tsuru for talking bad about Shogun Kurozumi Orochi.

Luckily, the arrow he launched was blocked by Zoro. While Luffy and Zoro were busy dealing with Batman, another Gifter, Gazelleman, took the opportunity to kidnap Otama, who fell asleep after eating the delicious red-bean soup made by Tsuru. Luffy and Zoro heard Otama shouting, but her kidnapper was running at a speed of 200 km/hr.

However, knowing Luffy and Zoro, they will surely do everything to bring Otama back. Based on the preview, One Piece Episode 901, which is titled “Charging into the Enemy’s Territory! Bakura Town – Where Officials Thrive!” is set to feature the Straw Hat Pirates’ pursuit of Otama’s kidnapper.

“Otama is taken away to Bakura Town where officials and pirates under the control of Orochi’s subordinates thrive! As danger descends on Otama moment by moment, will Luffy and his clan be able to reach the enemy’s territory?”

As shown in the preview for One Piece Episode 901, Luffy and Zoro are not the only ones who will try to save Otama, but also Okiku. Aside from working as a waitress at Tsuru’s teahouse, it seems like Okiku also knows how to use a sword. On their way to Bakura Town where Gazelleman took Otama, Zoro noticed Okiku carrying a katana.

Okiku isn’t just a normal waitress. One Piece anime is yet to show Okiku in action but in the manga, it was revealed that she was one of the Nine Red Scabbards – a group of people who are considered the strongest followers of Lord Kozuki Oden.

In One Piece Episode 901, Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku will be heading to Bakura Town, which is a place where people who are affiliated with Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates live. However, before they could chase Otama’s kidnappers, they will be needing to defeat Batman first.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece is also set to show Trafalgar D. Water Law, Beppo, and other members of the Heart Pirates spying on Luffy and Zoro. Law is carefully observing the actions of the Straw Hat Pirates as it could destroy their plan to take down Emperor Kaido and free the Land of Wano from the Beast Pirates.