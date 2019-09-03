‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Trailer: Group Will Stand Together For Life, Not Death, Against The Whisperers

The latest Season 10 clip for 'The Walking Dead' shows the united communities vowing to 'silence the Whisperers.'

The hype regarding the Season 10 premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead is being amped up as October approaches. The latest trailer shows the main group banding together as they vow to “silence the Whisperers.”

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Even though the premiere of Season 10 of The Walking Dead is still more than a month away, there has been plenty released lately regarding the new season. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, new key artwork has been released, as well as various clips and image stills relating to Season 10.

The latest trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead, as shared by Metro, shows the main group discussing what bonds them. The conflict with the Whisperers is also alluded to and, by the end of the clip, they vow that they will silence the Whisperers once and for all.

The Whisperers are the current antagonists in The Walking Dead. This group likes to wear the preserved masks of walkers and amble alongside groups of the undead as a way to hide from other survivors, as well as the undead.

While they may appear homeless as they trek the countryside along with herds of walkers, they actually do have a defined area they consider their own. As a result of this, when the main group crossed over into the Whisperers territory previously in The Walking Dead, conflict has arisen. In fact, several key characters have died at the hand of the Whisperers as a result of this conflict and an uneasy truce has been drawn.

Entering into Season 10 of The Walking Dead, it appears that this truce will be ignored as the group of united communities decide that enough is enough regarding the Whisperers. This is reflected in the latest clip for Season 10.

“We survived the end of the world,” Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) says as the clip opens.

Michonne (Danai Gurira) then declares that they are “bonded together by the fellowship of the living” as the trailer continues to show individual characters in reactive stances.

By the end of the clip, every character that has been shown previously then puts their finger to their lips and vows to silence the Whisperers.This means that Season 10 of The Walking Dead will explore this rising conflict further.

If you want to see more of what Season 10 of The Walking Dead has to offer, you can view the Season 10 trailer for The Walking Dead below, which was released during San Diego Comic-Con.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.