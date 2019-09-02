Dua Lipa’s New Album Is On Its Way: ‘We’re On The Countdown Now’

“Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” hitmaker Dua Lipa spoke to Vogue about her long-awaited second studio album and revealed that time is now ticking for it to be done.

“I’m currently in LA finishing off songs and I’m really excited. I’m so bloody nervous [laughs],” she stated.

“My new record is still pop and it is really fun, but it is definitely more conceptual. I had the album title and went from that. After listening to it, it kind of feels like a dancercise class [laughs].”

“I’m ready! We’re on the countdown now,” Lipa continued.

When discussing what stars influenced the upcoming record, the “Be The One” songstress mentioned that she had been listening to a lot of musicians in the process.

“I ended up listening to Prince, Outkast, old Gwen Stefani, and No Doubt. It sounds like such a crazy clash of styles, but that’s just how I like to do things,” she declared.

When being told that Dua is one of the most streamed artists in the world, she simply replied with “Terrifying.”

Tomorrow, September 3, Lipa will launch her clothing line with Pepe Jeans. The Autumn/Winter 2019/2020 capsule collection will be available via their website.

For several years, Lipa has been ruling the music charts and red carpets while waving the flag for the U.K. around the world.

Her first smash hit, “Be The One,” kickstarted her career and peaked at No. 1 in Belgium, No. 5 in the Netherlands, No. 6 in Australia, and No. 9 in the U.K.

After a run of successful singles, her track, “New Rules,” became a global hit, becoming one of her signature songs. It was her first single to top the charts in the U.K., and her first song to enter the top 10 in the U.S., peaking at No. 6. On Spotify, the track has been streamed over 1 billion times.

Her debut self-titled album helped her become the most-streamed female record in the world, per BBC.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 28.3 million monthly listeners, making her the 47th most popular act on the platform.

Throughout her career, she has teamed up with the likes of Calvin Harris on “One Kiss” which became her second No. 1 in the U.K., and Silk City which is made up of producers Diplo and Mark Ronson on “Electricity” which won a Grammy Award for Dance Recording this year. She also took home the Best New Artist trophy.

In May, Dua attended the Met Gala in an eye-catching multicolored Versace gown.

That same month, she wore a fiery red dress to the amfAR Gala Cannes.

