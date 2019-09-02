Brandy Norwood, 40, Looks Incredibly Youthful In Latest Selfie

Brandy Norwood, 40, shared a selfie to her Instagram account and her followers can’t help but notice how young the R&B superstar looks.

The “Talk About Our Love” songstress is sitting in a car, rocking her signature braided hairstyle. She has on a multicolored headband while she has her earphones in her ears. She is sparking a hugs smile, looking radiant. She appears to be wearing a white and pink blouse as she stares to her right. Her eyes and skin are glowing and is proving that age is just a number.

Within one day, the post has racked up over 38,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“My beautiful daughter, love you dearly. Let the tones of your voice speak for you,” her mom, Sonja Norwood, wrote.

“Damn girl you never aged. So beautiful,” another shared.

“The nerve to not be aging. SMH. I can’t,” a third mentioned.

“You look like a doll,” a fourth fan insisted.

“She don’t age,” a fifth follower wrote.

Last month, she was the BMI President’s Award Recipient.

“Dear God, thank you for every person you have put in my life to contribute to your will and higher purpose for me. Especially my family. God Bless,” she captioned her Instagram post after the night.

Recently, she teamed up with Daniel Caesar on the track “Love Again,” which has been played over 16 million times on Spotify. The song is taken from Caesar’s second studio album, Case Study 01.

On Instagram, Norwood has been teasing her fans with clips of herself in the studio, hinting at a new album release. Her last record, Two Eleven, was released back in 2012.

To date, she has released six studio albums – Brandy, Never Say Never, Full Moon, Afrodisiac, Human, and Two Eleven – four which have peaked within the top 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Her U.S. No. 1 singles – “The Boy Is Mine” with Monica and “Have You Ever” – are two of many signature singles from the “Almost Doesn’t Count” hitmaker.

On Spotify, she currently has over 4.8 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a popular act over 20 years into her career.

As for acting, Brandy has appeared in a number of films, including Cinderella, alongside Whitney Houston, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, and The Perfect Match. She kickstarted her career in 1993 in the television series Thea. In 1996, she started her iconic role of Moesha Mitchell in the sitcom Moesha, which had a successful run of seven years.

To keep up with Brandy, follow her Instagram account.