‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, September 3: Brooke Reels After Ridge Refuses To Believe Her

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 3 tease that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be left reeling after the person who is supposed to support her through thick and thin refuses to believe her. It seems as if her marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) may be on the rocks, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge Witnessed Brooke’s Rage

B&B fans know that Brooke and Ridge share a rich history. They have battled to be with each other for decades, and this may be the longest time that they have actually stayed married. But it seems as if their marriage has always been challenged by being overly involved in their children’s lives.

Brooke could face criminal charges should Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) name her as the person who threw him off a cliff. In fact, Brooke did push her stepson off the ledge when she thought that he was physically threatening her daughter.

However, at the very moment that she pushed Thomas off the balcony, Ridge arrived on the scene. He witnessed his wife angrily shoving his son off a cliff. He was terrified that he would lose his eldest child and has raged against Brooke ever since the incident occurred.

Brooke Reels At Ridge’s Disbelief

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke will maintain that she tried to defend her daughter. It appears as if she will confess that Thomas did not accidentally fall from the balcony. She will admit that she pushed him when she told him to get away from her daughter.

But Ridge does not believe her story. He witnessed her anger when she shoved Thomas, and he also knows that she had her knife out for his son. Brooke made no secret of the fact that she disliked Thomas, and especially did not approve of his marriage to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke will be outraged when her husband says that he cannot believe her version of events. She will feel as if he is choosing his son over her, and Ridge may even feel that he is justified in doing so.

Do you think he really is? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/aAD0U39sAf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2019

However, Ridge may soon realize that his son has done more than hide the fact that he knew that Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is alive. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Ridge will be shocked when Det. Sanchez links Thomas to Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.