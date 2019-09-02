Are There Fireworks On Labor Day?

You probably have your Labor Day plans locked in for the daytime, whether you’re hitting the beach for a barbecue or hitting the sales for a bargain. Yet, have you decided what you’re doing when the sun goes down? Fireworks lovers may be in luck because many areas around the country will be kissing summer goodbye with a dazzling display.

If your Labor Day plans involve heading to an amusement park, SeaWorld in San Antonio, Orlando, and San Diego will all have a special fireworks display. Knott’s Berry Farm, Busch Gardens, and Elitch Gardens in Denver will also be setting off an evening show. Of course, Disney World and Disneyland will both have an exciting fireworks bonanza schedule, as they do most nights. In Nashville, swimmers at Nashville Shores can watch the fireworks in the evening before the park closes.

Many states around the U.S. will also have some sort of fireworks event. In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the annual Kipona Labor Day celebration will feature fireworks on the riverfront. Over in Philadelphia, fireworks will light up the sky along the Delaware River at the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing. In Covington, Kentucky, fireworks lovers can watch the display at Devou Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Ohio, there will be fireworks and a nighttime kayak tour at Pleasant Hill Lake Park on Labor Day. In Niagara Falls, the summer fireworks series ends with a display in front of the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls.

If your town isn’t celebrating with fireworks, you can check out local sports teams as many minor and major league baseball games will have a special fireworks night to celebrate the game and the holiday.

Meanwhile, many states celebrated Labor Day with fireworks over the weekend. Ohio’s Lake Erie Labor Day Fireworks Spectacular featured fireworks at Well Park. Myrtle Beach in South Carolina had a dazzling display on Saturday at Barefoot Landing.

In Chicago, people looking for a little romance could take a fireworks dinner cruise from the Navy Pier over the weekend to watch the last display of the summer. Hamptons vacationers could watch the display on Sunday evening at 9:30. Boston got in on the fun early with their display on Thursday evening.

Happy Labor Day! The area's biggest summer celebration returned for another year. Thousands lined the river's edge and a massive fireworks show lit up the night sky shortly after 9 PM.https://t.co/KrIfajWnWY — Cincinnati Refined (@CincyRefined) September 2, 2019

Sadly, South Plainfield residents won’t get the opportunity to see fireworks at the annual South Plainfield Labor Day parade after police canceled the event because of security concerns. According to NBC New York, “multiple small explosive devices” were found on the parade route, forcing police to call the festivities off.