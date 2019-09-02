Jaclyn Smith Says Kim Kardashian’s ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Beach Pose Looks ‘Fabulous,’ Fans React

The original 'Charlie's Angels' star gets some flack for liking Kim K.'s version of the iconic TV trio.

Jaclyn Smith has given Kim Kardashian her angels’ wings. The 73-year-old Charlie’s Angels veteran reposted a photo that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted last week in which she, pal Lala Anthony, and sister Khloe Kardashian were mimicking the pose of the iconic trio on the 1970s crime drama series.

In the photo, which was previously shared by The Inquisitr, Kardashian and her crew are wearing neutral, tan-colored swimsuits as they pose Charlie’s Angels-style on the beach by the water. In the caption, the mom of four seemingly proposed a Charlie Angels III featuring her and her sidekicks as a “bomb” new cast.

Smith, who clearly approved of the photo, captioned the Instagram repost by with, “From one Angel to another ‘looking fabulous!’ #charliesangels.”

But not all fans of the original show, which starred Smith alongside Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson, agreed. Several of Smith’s Instagram followers hit the comments section to protest the comparison as they noted that the original Angels “did not need surgical help.”

“The originals (actresses) had charm, charisma, talent… these women just have plastic surgery,” one commenter wrote.

“Can’t compare to the original angels. Y’all are timeless,” another fan wrote.

“Classy vs. Tacky!” added another.

“Fabulous?! More like fakeulous. You, Farrah and Kate, now that was fabulous,” wrote a Charlie’s Angels fan.

You can see the original Charlie’s Angels stars, as well as the Kardashian pose below.

ABC Television / Wikimedia Commons

Loading...

It’s no surprise that Jaclyn Smith’s fans are staying loyal to the original stars of the show. While Charlie’s Angels has undergone multiple remakes and reboots, die-hard fans say the re-dos don’t hold a candle to the original series, which aired on ABC from 1976 to 1981.

In a 2018 interview with Parade, Smith joked that while the fandom is “flattering, ” she’s unsure if her devotees are in love with her or her Charlie’s Angels character, Kelly Garrett. Smith also said that back in the day it was “always about the trio” on the show. The actress said the Angels’ hair was a big deal and the three ABC stars would sit under blow dryers in an on-set motor home and would bond.

Kim Kardashian’s proposal of a new Charlie’s Angels trio comes as a new film for the franchise is set to be released later this year. In April, Entertainment Weekly reported that Elizabeth Banks’ buzzy new Charlie’s Angels spinoff movie stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as modern-day Angels and will be in theaters in November.