‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Teases ‘Unexpected’ Events in Season 8

The Bravo star says there will be some 'plot twists' no one will see coming.

Vanderpump Rules will feature some unexpected twists for Season 8. In a new interview with Hollywood Life, veteran Vanderpump cast member Scheana Shay dished on the juicy upcoming season of the Bravo reality show, where she teased some “plot twists” that seemingly go beyond the cast’s usual Pridefest showings and Vegas vacations.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of like plot twists. Where it’s like you’ll see a lot of things that are unexpected. I mean, it’ll be entertaining, that’s for sure.”

In the interview, Scheana briefly addressed the alleged feud between Kristen Doute and her estranged Witches of WeHo partners Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney Schwartz, adding that the whole cast is involved in the drama because they’re all in the same friend group.

In addition, Sheana noted that Jax Taylor “unfollowed all of us” on Instagram after Season 8 filming wrapped, and she still has no idea why.

“I asked [Jax] about it and he was like, I did it to everyone. I was like, okay. It’s social media, he un-followed us. It’s stupid,” Sheana said.

Vanderpump Rules fans can expect to see Stassi’s engagement to her fiance Beau Clark play out, although he actual wedding may be a way off—and across the pond.

Stassi revealed on her podcast that her wedding will be an intimate affair and will possibly take place in Europe. Scheana admitted that while she’ll probably get an invite, she doesn’t think she’ll be asked to be a bridesmaid in Stassi’s wedding because Stassi wasn’t in her wedding to her now ex-husband Mike Shay.

Vanderpump Rules fans might get a cameo of Scheana’s makeout buddy, Robby Hayes, next season. The former Bachelorette runner-up is Scheana’s on-and-off hookup, but she insists it’s just drunken antics capped off with great chemistry.

Loading...

The new season of Vanderpump Rules will also feature some fresh faces, including new cast member Danya Kathan, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. In addition, Janes Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, will get more screen time due to her recent hiring at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant that serves as the centerpiece for the Bravo reality show.

And speaking of James, the Vanderpump Rules bad boy might actually be on his best behavior this season. Kennedy told Hollywood Life he’s two months sober. The once-troubled Bravo star said he feels “enlightened” and “clear and happy” after giving up alcohol completely.

“I know that sounds so cliché but things in my life have opened up — business ventures, and my DJing has just gotten even better,” the Vanderpump Rules star said. “I’m playing shows sober which is something I’ve never done and it’s a true rush feeling; my true emotions and feelings. It’s definitely a new high for me, I love it.”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo early next year.