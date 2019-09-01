Watch Boston Red Sox Vs. Los Angeles Angels Stream Live: Start Time, Red Sox Must Win To Keep Wild Card Hopes

The 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox face a must-win game if they have any hopes of making the postseason at all in 2019, when they face the Los Angeles Angels.

With both American League Wild Card contenders the Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Indians losing on Saturday, the Boston Red Sox appeared poised to gain a crucial game in the race and move into position for a return to the playoffs. The defending World Series champions led the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth inning — and then the roof caved in. Or, more specifically, the bullpen caved in — allowing the Angels to post a seven-run frame and go on to win the game 10-4, as NESN.com reported. The crushing loss leaves the Red Sox with an absolute must-win game on Sunday if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive in the game that will stream live from Southern California.

To find out how to watch a live video stream of the crucial Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels AL East vs. West series-deciding matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. PDT, 4:07 p.m. EDT, at the 45,500-seat Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California, on Sunday, September 1.

In Japan, that start time will be 5:07 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Monday morning, September 2. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 6:07 a.m. on Monday morning, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 4:07 a.m. Western.

Before Saturday’s loss, the Red Sox had won five of their last six, and 10 of their last 13, games. Now, Boston will turn to lefty David Price to keep their faint Wild Card chances alive, sitting 5 1/2 games behind Oakland and the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League’s second Wild Card slot. But Price is coming straight from the injured list, per MLB.com, to pitch in a game for the first time in four weeks.

Price started the season as Boston’s most reliable starter, posting a 7-2 record and solid 3.24 ERA in 16 starts prior to the All-Star break, according to Baseball Reference stats. But since the break, Price has made five starts, losing three with no wins, and compiling a bloated 8.59 ERA before heading to the IL after a disastrous start against the New York Yankees on August 4.

Price gave up seven earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings in that Yankee Stadium start, per Baseball Reference. But now Boston is resting its season on the 34-year-old’s fragile left arm.

For the Angels, in Saturday’s win, likely American League MVP Mike Trout, at age 28, grabbed his 200th career stolen base, making him the youngest player ever to record 200 stolen bases and 200 home runs in a career, according to MLB.com. Trout is actually closing in fast on 300 dingers, with 283 for his career including his league-leading 43 this season.

Lefty David Price pitches for the first time in four weeks, with his team’s playoff hopes on the line Sunday. Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels crucial September-opening showdown, the best, and in most regions only, option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly, or one-time-annual subscription fee. But MLB.TV has designated the Red Sox vs. Angels game as the “Free Game of the Day,” meaning that the Sunday duel will be viewable for free by anyone, though a brief registration may be required.

MLB.TV is also available through the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels game with a free livestream — but without a cable subscription — in the Boston and southern California markets only, is to sign up for a complimentary trial of YouTube TV. The service carries local basic cable networks that broadcast the Angels and Red Sox games, and those channels will stream live over the YouTubeTV service. Though the service requires a monthly fee, it also offers a seven-day free trial, during which time fans can watch the Sox-Halos game in Anaheim stream live and at no cost.

To watch the Red Sox vs. Angels game livestream in Japan, Australia, and around the world, MLB.TV makes an international stream available to subscribers in those regions.