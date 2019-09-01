‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Justin Torkildsen May Replace Jacob Young As Rick Forrester In New Twist

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers reveal that Jacob Young may soon be replaced by Justin Torkildsen as Rick Forrester. Twitter was lit with speculation when Torkildsen paid a visit to The Bold and the Beautiful set. And although, the powers that be tried to brush it off as a non-event, it seems as if Torkildsen may have been cast as Rick.

There are two reasons that B&B fans believe that Rick Forrester has been recast. The first is that The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for fall indicate that Maya Avant (Karla Mosley), Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), and Rick are involved in a major storyline.

The second reason is that Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke Logan Forrester, posted a photo of Torkildsen visiting the set. She captioned the photo “So great to see @justin_torkildsen in @johntmccook ‘s dressing room today! John and I were Justin’s tv parents years ago. Come visit more often Justin!” The same photo appeared on Torkildsen’s page, along with several others.

It is entirely possible that Torkildsen was just visiting Stage 31 and reminiscing with his old colleagues. After all the Emmy Award-winning actor played the role of Rick for seven years and may have decided to pop by for old times’ sake. But it certainly seems as if there is no other Rick on the set at the moment.

Jacob Young left the role of Brooke and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) son last year. At the time of his departure, he thought that he was just taking a break from the small screen. However, he soon realized that he would not be returning to the CBS soap opera.

A quick perusal of Young’s social media accounts seems to suggest that he is currently working on other projects. The talented actor is sporting a younger, sportier look and is involved in acting projects as well as some fundraising.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that when Maya returned from Paris last year, she came back without her husband. She told her family and friends that she and Rick were separating. They were supposedly on good terms as they still had to raise their daughter together. However, Rick was not seen again.

It appears as if Maya, Carter, and Rick may be involved in a juicy love triangle storyline. Rick would need to make a comeback as he fights to win back the mother of his child.

It certainly seems as if Justin Torkildsen may have scooped up the coveted role of Rick Forrester. In fact, this particular photo shows casting director, Christy Dooley, on the left, and producer, Cynthia Popp, on the right, flanking The Bold and the Beautiful actors.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

Digest has Maya and Rick coming back and Carter a triangle coming I’m so excited but I think Rick is going to be played by Justin Torkelsen he was on site yesterday remember I like where the show is going finally back to fashion in Forster creations — elizabeth (@lishibalove) August 29, 2019

Maybe I’d respond well to a recast Nick. In other news, the rooftop shenanigans reminded me of Rick; he should be back for this drama. Kyle Lowder *is* free, as is Justin Torkildsen. But I doubt we’ll see any of ‘em — Taylor, Bridget, RJ, Rick, Maya … or anyone. — Mark Harding (@MarkHToo) August 6, 2019