Artem Chigvintsev Says He Won’t Watch ‘DWTS’ After Being Cut From Cast, Considers Las Vegas Residency

The recently fired pro dancer is moving on from the ABC dancing show.

Artem Chigvintsev is not giving Dancing With the Stars his vote. The Russian-American pro dancer was recently cut from the cast of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Now, Artem says he “definitely” won’t be tuning into the show where he worked as a member of the troupe and then starred as pro dancer for the past 10 seasons.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Artem was asked if he’ll be watching Dancing With the Stars this season to see how his fellow co-stars and their celeb partners fare.

“I think as far as right now, definitely no. Not because I’m not supporting the show or all the people who are there, but I think if I were to [watch], all of the feelings of not being there would just flood back.”

Artem admitted that he might sneak a peek at some clips on YouTube but that he won’t be tuning in weekly to watch the ABC dance-off.

“It’s just simply, I think it’s going to be a little hard right now. It’d be negative energy and I don’t want to feel that; I’m just trying to find like a good place in my life right now, where I can concentrate on the positives,” the former Dancing With the Stars pro explained.

When the Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast was announced last month, the lineup did not include Artem or Season 27 winner Sharna Burgess. As The Inquisitr shared, Artem said his dismissal was “a massive shock,” and revealed that the split from DWTS is permanent as he was told he would have “no involvement in the show from now on.”

The casting shakeup has Artem now considering expanding his career endeavors. The pro dancer told ET that at age 37 he is thinking about something “behind the screen” that will utilize his creativity in other ways. In another interview, he dished on his biggest dream.

Artem recently told Hollywood Life that he is considering doing a Las Vegas residency and that he is actually in serious talks about it. In the exciting reveal, Artem said that his role would be more than a choreographer or a dancer and explained that he would be part of a creative team.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro said MGM has expressed interest in his idea, which he teased will take elements of the old Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers scenes that featured stretches of acting, singing and dancing with no stops or editing.

“Hopefully, everything will work out and we’ll see some, some cool dance show,” Artem said.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. on ABC.