Watch Cagliari Calcio Vs. Inter Milan Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Inter Go For Back-To-Back Victories

Inter Milan can open the Antonio Conte era with back-to-back wins if they can take an away victory against Sardinia side Cagliari Calcio.

Inter Milan, after a disappointing 2018/2019 campaign that saw them barely scrape into 4th place on the Serie A table, now have a chance to start their new era with two straight wins under their new boss and former three-time champion with Juventus, Antonio Conte. And when Inter travel to Sardinia to face Cagliari Calcio, who avoided the relegation zone by a mere three points last season, they will be bringing a new weapon, according to Express newspaper. Arriving on loan from Manchester United, Alexis Sanchez will travel with the team to Cagliari for the match that will stream live on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A match pitting last year’s 4th-place finishers Inter Milan against a team that missed relegation by just three points, Cagliari Calcio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 16,200-seat Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy, on Sunday, September 1.

In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Sunday, or 11:45 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the livestream starting at 12:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Monday morning, September 2.

Another former Manchester United man, Belgium talisman Romelu Lukaku, scored on his full Inter debut last weekend, per Soccerway, as the Nerrazuri blew away newly promoted Lecce 4-0. But even with the questionable opposition, Conte’s offensive-minded approach appears intimidating in the manager’s first official match in charge.

Conte apparently knows a good thing when he sees it, going with an unchanged starting 11, Sempre Inter reports, when he takes the team to Cagliari. But Sanchez may see playing time in the second half if Inter Milan, as expected, have opened a comfortable lead by that point.

New Inter Manager Antonio Conte has a chance to open his tenure with back-to-back wins. Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Cagliari Calcio vs. Inter Milan Italian Serie A showdown, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Sardi vs. Nerazzurri matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, a livestream of the match will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live on Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will carry a livestream, as will SonyLiv.

Throughout the Caribbean — as well as in numerous other regions around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that will stream the Cagliari Calcio vs. Inter Milan match live, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.