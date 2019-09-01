Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Get Marriage Advice From Ruth Bader Ginsburg

After becoming engaged this past March, Jennifer Lopez has been getting ready to wed Alex Rodriguez. He will be her fourth — and hopefully her last — husband. So, to be sure these two celebrities ride off into the sunset together for a very long time, JLo sought marriage advice from a trusted person who had only tied the knot once to her husband of more than 50 years.

That person is Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The veteran Supreme Court Justice was married to Marty, her college sweetheart, until he passed away from cancer complications in 2010. The notorious RBG spoke about how she connected with the Puerto Rican artist on Twitter.

“I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiance Alex Rodriguez… She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage.”

Ginsburg, who had been speaking at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., revealed that JLo was in touch with her “about a month or so ago.”

And so, JLo and ARod met RBG in chambers “for a very nice visit” during which time she said that her fiance had been traveling with her to “as many of her concerts as he could” during their two-year relationship.

Regarding Ginsberg’s marriage advice, the 86-year-old government official passed on something her mother-in-law told her on her wedding day back in 1954, the same year she graduated from Cornell.

“It helps sometimes to be a little deaf.’ “

JLo shared this information with her 99.6 million Instagram followers on August 31. Many were quick to respond, with more than 46,000 fans liking the post within an hour of being shared.

In addition, many followers commented about the sweet offering.

“Wow. What excellent advice and what a phenomenal woman. Thank you J.Lo. Although I have followed you for years. I have never written on your Instagram. But this post is such an inspiration to me.You continue to inspire in ways that I feel, I’ve needed throughout my years,” said one fan who added the hashtag “enlightened.”

“You and Alex were made for eachother and everyday you keep Inspiring all of us, great advice,” stated another admirer.

“Keep inspiring us and the entire world as you always do. We, JLovers are so grateful to have you in ours life. We love you mama,” commented still another fan.

Loading...

And so, with that advice from Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seem all set to marry. While a date has yet to be set, the pair will be part of a blended family including JLo’s 11-year-old twins. Max and Emme, and ARod’s two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11.

All four kids are expected to take part in the wedding, one which will likely take place in a church, as The Wedding Planner star discussed via Harper’s Bizarre earlier this summer.