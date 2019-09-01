’90 Day Fiancé’: Jihoon Is ‘Stressed’ About Deavan’s Move To Korea

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s star Jihoon is beyond excited for his fiancé, Deavan, and their baby Taeyang to come live with him in South Korea, but the former phone salesman just isn’t prepared, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

After connecting on a dating app, Jihoon traveled from South Korea to Utah to meet the then-single mother in person. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other and ended up getting pregnant the first night they met. During their time on the show, Deavan expressed her desire to marry Jihoon and move to his home country, but she was concerned his parents would not approve of their relationship after the dishonor of getting pregnant out of wedlock. In an attempt to quiet Deavan’s doubts and fears, Jihoon brought his parents to meet their future daughter-in-law.

Jihoon’s parents had their reservations, but ultimately blessed the couple’s union and welcomed Deavan into their family, which gave the twosome a “green light” to move forward with their relationship.

In an exclusive clip posted by Hollywood Life, Jihoon expresses his trepidation about Deavan’s move, because the 22-year-old woman made it clear she expects him to have a steady job and a house for them to live in by the time she arrives.

“Deavan will be disappoint,” Jihoon says in the preview. “I’m not prepare anything. We’ll be living in my parents’ house. I’m dad, but I fail.”

The South Korea native then realizes he doesn’t have a car seat for Taeyang, and his stress level increases. His mother tries to help by saying the family can take turns holding the baby until the car seat arrives, but Jihoon knows that won’t work for Deavan.

“Deavan is going to say something to me about it,” Jihoon says, before deciding he’ll pick up a car seat on the way to the airport.

“I’m very, very stressed,” he admits. “From baby store to the airport in 40 minute, so I worry about I will be too late to airport.”

The couple welcomed their son in April 2019. Deavan also has a daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship. It’s clear Deavan has serious expectations for her relationship and her new life across the world, but it’s unclear whether Jihoon will be able to meet those expectations. One thing is for sure, Deavan’s arrival in South Korea will bring a whole new set of obstacles for the couple to navigate.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays on TLC