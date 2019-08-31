Chris Randone Pokes Fun At ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Jed Wyatt

Jed Wyatt remains the subject of many jokes after his disgraceful ending on 'The Bachelorette.'

Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette ended weeks ago and people are still talking about its surprise ending. When it came down to choosing between fan favorite Tyler Cameron and struggling musician Jed Wyatt, Brown chose Wyatt and sent Cameron home brokenhearted. The pair became engaged and Brown believed that she’d finally found the person she was meant to spend the rest of her life with.

Unfortunately, things didn’t quite work out the way she’d hoped. Shortly after getting engaged, Brown discovered that Wyatt was hardly the person he’d portrayed himself to be, according to Screen Rant.

Wyatt’s former girlfriend came forward to claim that they had been dating all the way up to the very night before he left to go on the show. His intention for going on the show wasn’t actually to fall in love with Brown, but to promote his career as a musician, which was struggling to take off. He wanted to get at least to the final four, which would give him the media exposure necessary to promote his music. Afterwards, he would continue his relationship with his girlfriend.

Sure enough, Wyatt took his guitar along for just about every moment of his journey on the show, even proposing to Brown with a song. When Brown found out his real intentions for going on the show, her trust was lost and she was devastated. She promptly ended their engagement and Wyatt became one of the most disliked contestants to ever appear on any of the Bachelor nation shows. He’s also become the subject of quite a few jokes, the latest of which came from Bachelor alum Chris Randone.

Randone recently married Krystal Nielson, whom he met during the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. The pair had an elaborate wedding that was later shown on this current season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“Jed reached out to offer free music appearance for our wedding but we kindly declined #bachelorinparadise,” Randone tweeted last week clearly poking fun at the way Wyatt used the show to promote his own career.

The comments section of the tweet was mixed in terms of reactions. Some users supported it, while others thought it was unfair to keep dragging Wyatt through the mud after he’s already apologized.

“I’m not a fan of Jed at all but what was the point of this post? That’s just mean when you don’t need to be,” one Twitter user wrote, calling Randone out.