Early ‘Joker’ Reactions Are In And Moviegoers Can Expect A Dark Tale With A Stellar Performance

Todd Phillips’ Joker is over a month away from its release, but a lucky few members of the press attended the film’s first screening. Early reactions for the drama are more than stellar as Oscar buzz begins to surround star Joaquin Phoenix. The film debuted at Venice International Film Festival this weekend and it looks like moviegoers can expect a dark and gritty tale.

Joker is separate from the DCEU and Phoenix’s portrayal is a completely different character from Jared Leto’s Clown Prince fans saw in Suicide Squad. This new origin film is standalone and should not be confused with the DCEU’s slate of films as Joker will have nothing to do with them whatsoever, and will not even contain the same characters. Some of the first reactions on Twitter are so glowing, that it would almost be impossible to assume it was related to DCEU films which have notoriously been slammed by critics for years.

“There will be before Joker. And there will be after Joker. I don’t know if the world is ready for this movie. Or maybe it is? It is GNARLY. It is crazy. It is audacious. It doesn’t hold back. Wow. I can’t believe it exists. But it does. And it’s coming,” Alex Billington of First Showing wrote.

“I can’t quite believe how good Joker is. It’s a masterpiece. Funny, dark, beautiful, full of rage, and really f***king cool. Joaquin Phoenix is masterful and every shot is sublime,” documentarian James Jones tweeted.

Bragging on Phoenix’s performance was a common theme among the reviews, while many critics opted for the word “dark” when describing the overall feel and tone of the film. Another review paid homage to Heath Ledger’s Joker from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Ledger’s portrayal of the titular villain is hailed as one of the best performances in movie history, and it looks like Phoenix did just as great a job.

International Film Critique said Ledger “redefined” the Joker in cinema, and that Phoenix cemented the character as “one of the greatest, darkest villains in cinematic history.”

Of course, all the reviews were spoiler-free. Many are wondering the direction the film is going to take, and mostly how it will end. It’s known that the movie is the background story of the Joker and how he became the villain he is today, but where the movie decides to cut off remains to be seen. There have been no rumors about Bruce Wayne or Batman making an appearance in the movie, but it’s possible the character could be alluded to. Director Todd Phillips might have opted to ignore Gotham’s savior altogether.

Joker releases on October 4.