Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Sit Down With Carly’s Adoptive Parents At ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion

It’s hard to believe that it has been a decade since fans first met Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Their episode showed the young couple choosing adoption for their daughter Carly. No one expected the show to take off like it did and Catelynn and Tyler have been sharing their story on Teen Mom OG for ten years. Over the years, they have had visits with the daughter they placed for adoption, but there have also been struggles. Now, Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, will appear on the upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion special.

According to a report from Café Mom, a new preview clip released by MTV shows Catelynn and Tyler sitting down with Brandon and Teresa on the stage. This is the first time the couple have appeared on the show since their initial appearance a decade ago.

In the preview, the two couples watch a clip from the 16 and Pregnant episode. It is an emotional clip for everyone to watch.

During the interview with Dr. Drew and Nessa, Teresa mentions that they didn’t know the young couple had agreed to be on a reality show when they were matched.

“We did not see that one coming! Of all the adoption possible scenarios,” Teresa says.

When viewers first met Catelynn and Tyler on 16 and Pregnant, they were very young and some wondered if their relationship would last. Out of all the original couples who appeared on the show, Catelynn and Tyler are the only ones who are still together.

In the clip, Dr. Drew asks Teresa if she thought the two teens would stay together and she replied, “I mean, look at the clip, and if you go back to 16 and Pregnant, I mean, Catelynn and Tyler were… pretty tight and bonded… it’s not necessarily surprising.”

Over the years, both Catelynn and Tyler have remained in contact with Carly’s adoptive parents. Tyler opened up about his involvement on stage.

“Honestly the birth father thing… it’s very rare for birth fathers to stay involved… most the time the adoptive parents are dealing with just the birth mom — the birth father is just kind of whatever.”

Since choosing adoption for their first-born child, Catelynn and Tyler have had two more children. On New Years Day 2015, they welcomed daughter Novalee. Earlier this year, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s daughter Vaeda.

Fans can tune in to the Teen Mom OG reunion which is set to air Monday night on MTV.