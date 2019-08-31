‘One Piece’ Chapter 955 Spoilers, Predictions: Will Shanks Help Luffy Fight Big Mom & Kaido In Wano?

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense as the war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates draws near. As of now, everything is going well with the preparation of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. Seven of the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo, Inuarashi, Kiku, Ashura Doji, and Kawamatsu – have already reunited in the Land of Wano. Ashura Doji showed Kinemon the ships that they will use when the raid Onigashima and they are currently being repaired by a group led by Cyborg Franky.

Meanwhile, after conquering the Prisoner’s Mine, Monkey D. Luffy and his comrades managed to free a large number of samurais and yakuza bosses that are loyal and eyeing to avenge Lord Kozuki Oden. Kawamatsu armed all of them with the katanas he and the mysterious fox collected in the past years. Compared to when they first arrived in the Land of Wano, the Straw Hat Pirates alliance have now a more realistic chance of defeating Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates in the upcoming war.

However, the Straw Hat Pirates alliance is not the only one growing in power. One Piece Chapter 954 showed the surprising formation of an alliance between two of the Four Emperors of the Sea – Beast Pirates captain Kaido and Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin. After almost killing each other, Kaido and Big Mom acted as nothing happened and decided to join forces to achieve their common goal which is to take down Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates and conquer the world.

The Straw Hat Pirates alliance may have gathered new allies, but it still remains a big question mark if they have what it takes to defeat two Emperors of the Sea in the upcoming war. It is also worth noting that Emperor Big Mom won’t be joining forces with Emperor Kaido alone as she brought most of her powerful crewmates in the Land of Wano. With the Straw Hat Pirates alliance currently emerging as the clear underdogs, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda could also be planning to give them a powerful reinforcement before the war officially begins.

Among the four pirates who are ruling the New World, one of them is a close friend and the savior of Luffy – Red Hair Pirates captain Shanks. Before they parted ways in the East Blue, Shanks told Luffy that they would meet each other again when the Straw Hat Pirates captain reached his level. Luffy may not be as powerful as Shanks right now, but he is already considered as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea with a bounty of 1.5 billion berries.

Upon reading the news about Luffy, Shanks said that it will only be a matter of time before they see each other. As of now, Shanks must have known that Luffy and his crew are in the Land of Wano to take the head of Emperor Kaido. Once he learns that Emperor Big Mom is joining forces with Emperor Kaido against the Straw Hat Pirates, Shanks could come to the Land of Wano to save Luffy again.

As of now, there is no evidence that can confirm that Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates will join the upcoming war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates, but knowing One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, lots of crazy and surprising things could happen in the upcoming chapters of One Piece.