Watch CA Osasuna Vs. FC Barcelona Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Spanish La Liga 2019-2020 Round 3

Newly promoted CA Osasuna amazingly rank one point higher than defending champs FC Barcelona on the La Liga table.

In a battle of the defending La Liga champion, and last season’s Segunda Division champion, CA Osasuna in just their third game back in the top flight after a two-year absence will attempt to capitalize on the continued absence of Lionel Messi from the FC Barcelona lineup, according to Sport. In fact, the newly promoted side find themselves in the odd position of sitting one point above the 26-time La Liga titlists on the table, and will fight against all odds to see it that way in the match that will live stream from Pamplona.

To find out how to watch a the CA Osasuna vs. FC Barcelona Saturday La Liga match stream live, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Saturday, August 31, at the 18,700-seat El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Navarre, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 4 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 11 p.m. EDT, or 8 a.m. PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 11 p.m. on Saturday night, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 10 p.m. Western Indonesian Time, midnight Eastern.

In addition to Messi’s absence, Barcelona’s other two top offensive forces, Luis Suárez and Ousmane Dembélé, are also doubtful for the match, according to SB Nation. But Barca benefitted from a pair of goals by new acquisition Antoine Griezmann as they cruised to a 5-2 win over Real Betis last weekend.

Barcelona have not faced Osasuna in more than two years, but historically, the Cataln side has struggled on trips to Pamplona. At the El Sadar, Barca has won 17 while losing 13 with 13 matches drawn over the years, according to FCBarcelona.com. But in their last eight matches, Barcelona has scored at least seven goals in three of them.

Lionel Messi will miss his third straight match for FC Barcelona. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live online stream of the 2019-2020 La Liga Round 3 match, CA Osasuna vs. FC Barcelona, use the feed provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, there is a way to watch the Osasuna vs. Barca confrontation, free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Los Rojillos vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

Fans can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the season opening La Liga match. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 La Liga match will be broadcast on the DAZN sports platform. In China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of the showdown, while in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will broadcast the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe set to offer a live stream of CA Osasuna vs. FC Barcelona, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or online stream offered for the CA Osasuna vs. FC Barcelona match. But fans can likely access the stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.