’90 Day Fiancé’: Caesar Addresses Maria’s Catfish Status

Season 3 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Caesar Mack, a 46-year-old nail technician living in Jacksonville, North Carolina, who candidly shared his journey to finding his soulmate. Caesar met Maria, a 28-year-old woman living in the Ukraine, on an exclusive dating app.

The couple has been together for over five years, but Caesar has yet to meet the woman who has captured his heart, despite multiple attempts. The love-struck nail technician later revealed that he has sent over $40,000 to Maria, which left fans wondering whether Caesar could be getting played.

While on the show, Caesar also shared his love story with some new friends, who were quick to warn him about the possibility of being catfished by the Ukrainian bombshell, according a report from E! News.

In an effort to finally meet Maria, Caesar purchased two tickets to Mexico. When Caesar arrived in Mexico, he hadn’t heard from Maria in three days, but he remained hopeful the woman would show up. In a clip posted by E!, Caesar is seen chatting with a family and telling them all about his “soon-to-be wife.”

“Yeah, I’m hoping to bring her out to the beach. To propose,” he explains. “Only time we’ve seen each other was on the computer and now and now it’s been five years.”

Caesar then shows the family a photo of Maria, and the comments were concerning.

“You sure you’re not being catfished, man?” some quickly questioned.

The question is a valid one, considering Maria’s refusal to meet Caesar and the fact that she has never said his name in the videos she has sent him in the past.

“I was shocked when the guy at the end said Maria was a catfish. They thought that was pretty funny. I think they were just amazed at how beautiful Maria is. That’s the love of my life and I know she’s not a catfish at all,” Caesar later explains during his interview.

While it may seem Caesar could be a victim of an online scam, a Reddit user claims that isn’t the case, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The Reddit post, which was discovered by Starcasm, outlines a number of inaccuracies in Caesar’s story and claims parts of the couple’s relationship was “made up by producers” and scripted. The user also noted that Caesar is an aspiring entertainer, who only decided to appear on the show to “build up a film roll” for his career.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays.