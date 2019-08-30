‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Join Scott Disick & Sofia Richie On Cabo Vacation

The couples are spending time together in Cabo for the long weekend.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her man, Randall Emmett, have accompanied Sofia Richie and Scott Disick on a Cabo vacation. Randall, a high powered producer, posted a picture of the foursome on his Instagram account, The couples, wearing casual attire, posed in front of a private jet. In the caption, the 47-year-old explained that they were all spending Labor Day weekend in Mexico.

Fans were quick to notice, however, that no one looked particularly thrilled in the picture.

“No one looks happy!!” commented a follower.

“Sofia looks thrilled,” sarcastically wrote another.

Lala shared the same snap with the caption “Birthday Time” on her Instagram Stories, which seems to be in reference to Sofia’s non-stop celebration of her 21st birthday.

Some fans seemed to be surprised that the couples knew each other. According to Refinery29, Randall and Lala have been close to Scott for quite some time.

In December of 2018, Scott posted a picture of he and Randall sitting in a car on Instagram.

“Hanging with super producer @randallemmettfilms follow him and check out his latest films he’s making!” wrote the Flip It Like Disick star in the caption.

The couple has also befriended other members of the Kardashian family. In July of 2018, Lala was spotted playing poker with Khloé Kardashian at the Forum at a charity event for the City Of Hope. Khloé later congratulated the couple after they announced their engagement.

“Happy engagement to my FAVE couple @randallemmettfilms and @lalakent!!!” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “I asked Randall what he wanted most and he said more followers!! Lol so follow him!”

Lala’s co-stars, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, and Beau Clark, joined the couples in Cabo. Katie shared a sweet snap on her Instagram Stories of the adorable couple, who wore matching sweatshirts, cuddling on the plane.

Randall, while enjoying himself in an infinity pool, filmed the Bravo stars as they arrived at the gorgeous beachfront property. In the Instagram Story, Lala’s castmates are seen smiling widely and waving to the movie producer.

Newlyweds Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor were also supposed to go on the Mexico trip. Brittany posted on her Instagram Stories, however, that the couple missed their flight.

“We missed our flight to Cabo,” wrote the reality television star over a selfie of her pouting.

Jax apologized about not being able to make their flight in Randall’s comments section.

“Have fun y’all sorry we missed the flight!! Love ya,” said the 40-year-old.

To see more of Lala and Randall, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.