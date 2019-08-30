Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 2 brings the Labor Day holiday in the United States, but the show will air a new episode that day. Jack makes a new plan while Billy awakens. Plus, Chloe finds herself in big trouble.

Jack (Peter Bergman) gets a new perspective, according to SheKnows Soaps. For a while now, Jack has floundered. Sure, he’s back in the top spot at Jabot, but things just aren’t the same for him. At this point in his life, Jack felt he would have something more than a life filled with work. After the year he’s had with Dina’s (Marla Adams) illness and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) betrayal, it is time for Jack to look at things in a new way. He realizes that his mother’s unhappiness wasn’t something she could point to, and perhaps Jack knows how Dina must have felt all those years ago. Jack is ready to go out into the world and find the life he wants. He will do whatever it takes to make it happen.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) has a rude awakening. Because Kevin (Greg Rikaart) feels that Billy won’t wake up for a while, he and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) go out to be seen around town. They feel guilty about keeping Billy sequestered in the cabin, but Billy tried to kill Adam (Mark Grossman), and they want to ensure that Billy does not do irreparable damage.

Loading...

Billy wakes up all alone, and he has absolutely no idea where he is or who put him there. He finds the rudimentary splint and realizes that somebody tried to help him, at least a little.

Finally, Chloe finds herself in trouble. She tried to kill Adam more than once, and Adam wants her to pay. However, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) used his new power as District Attorney to keep Chloe out of legal trouble. That doesn’t mean that Adam is through with her, though. Plus, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is none too thrilled about Chloe’s return either. However, Chelsea does understand that people make mistakes, and in some ways, she does miss her friend. These two may give their friendship a second chance despite all the damage that Chloe did to Chelsea’s life. Of course, there’s also a possibility that Chelsea plans to make good on her recent threat to Chloe. It may be a situation of Chelsea keeping her enemies close while she figures out a way to hurt Chloe the most.