Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s ‘Señorita’ Is Spotify’s Most-Streamed Song Of The Summer

Relationship rumors between the two likely didn't hurt the chart-topping song's performance.

“Señorita,” the sultry pop collaboration with a Spanish flair by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, was the most streamed song this summer worldwide on music streaming service Spotify, according to Pop Crave.

The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of August 31, ousting Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” In turn, Eilish’s song booted out Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” after that song spent 19 weeks topping the Hot 100 and breaking a record previously shared between “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

Despite taking its time reaching the top spot, the song has been nothing short of a hit. The music video, which was posted about a week after the song debuted, has racked up nearly 10 million views on YouTube since being posted at the end of June.

Relationship rumors between the pair have been swirling following the release of “Señorita.” The two have been spotted locking lips on several occasions. Per Pop Buzz, Mendes and Cabello were spotted at a restaurant in New York City making out while enjoying a meal together.

The two definitely didn’t make an effort to put those rumors to rest when they performed the song at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, though the famous singer-songwriters notably stopped short of locking lips during their performance much to the dismay of their many fans.

“Señorita” was not the first collaboration between the two Gen Z artists. The pair collaborated on 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” when Cabello was still a member of the now-defunct girl group Fifth Harmony.

Spotify announced that “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello was the most streamed song of Summer 2019 (Global). Congratulations, @ShawnMendes and @Camila_Cabello! ???? pic.twitter.com/cDzxJ9vtGC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 30, 2019

Both Mendes and Cabello have had other successful songs this summer. Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You” peaked at number two on Billboard’s Hot 100 and has spent 16 weeks on the song-ranking chart. Cabello’s collaboration with DJ Mark Ronson “Find U Again” from his album, Late Night Feelings, was called “pure pop magic” by Rolling Stone in June.

Apparently, “Señorita” is the hit song that almost wasn’t. According to Seventeen, Cabello said that the song had been in the works for about a year, though the singer “lost sleep” over the track because she wasn’t sure that she wanted to hop on the collaboration with Mendes.

As Seventeen notes, Camila has been teasing fans on social media about her upcoming album, though she hasn’t revealed a date or a name. She released her self-titled debut album as a solo artist in 2017, which spawned the worldwide hit “Havana.”