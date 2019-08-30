Cameron Diaz Makes Rare Public Appearance In Plaid Jumpsuit During Beverly Hills Shopping Outing

Cameron Diaz has been staying out of the spotlight in recent years but new photos show the actress looking as happy and healthy as ever.

As fans know, the blond beauty has not appeared in a film since she played the role of Mrs. Hannigan in the Annie remake in 2014. Since then, the actress has been flying under the radar and enjoying her quiet life with husband Benji Madden. Diaz made a rare public appearance in Beverly Hills yesterday where she enjoyed walking around town and shopping. New photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the beauty enjoying a little bit of retail therapy.

In one of the photos, Cameron wears her long, blonde locks slicked back in a ponytail. She appeared to be virtually makeup-free for the outing, wearing a large pair of sunglasses on her face. Cameron held her phone in one hand and wore a pair of wireless white ear buds in the other as she seemed to be listening to music during her trip. Diaz went casual for the outing, rocking a plaid patterned jumpsuit and a pair of flats.

The beauty accessorized the look with a white purse slung over her shoulder and other photos showed her looking at her phone while she shopped around. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the 47-year-old opened up about her acting career as well as what it’s like to be married to Madden. The actress penned a piece for InStyle to celebrate their 25th anniversary, where she opened up about why she took a step away from the spotlight.

“I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing,” she shared. “Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless.”

Since she’s taken a step away from the Hollywood limelight, Cameron shared that she knows that her time is now her own time, and she doesn’t feel the need to use social media all the time to promote projects since she isn’t doing any new films at the moment. Currently, she is just focused on living her life and doing the things that she wants to do. And in addition to talking about taking some time off from showbiz, Cameron also made sure to gush over her husband— Benji Madden, noting that getting married was the best thing that she’s ever done.

How sweet!