Farrah Abraham Poses In White Ruffle Dress In Venice With Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia often travel around the world together. The mother and daughter were just recently photographed in Venice, according to Life & Style.

In the photos, Farrah is wearing a white ruffle dress which bares her shoulders. The former Teen Mom OG star also wears black heels, a stunning gold necklace, and a gold ankle bracelet while carrying a white clutch. Meanwhile, 10-year-old Sophia is wearing a gold shirt with matching gold pants. She is also wearing comfortable-looking athletic shoes.

Farrah shared a video of herself and Sophia in Venice to her Instagram page and talked about the trip, mentioning that Sophia was having “the time of her life.”

“I want to say this vlog of #venicefilmfestival on my YouTube channel is going to be epic! @sophialabraham is having the time of her life.”

Unfortunately, there was some criticism aimed at Farrah in the comments. Although she is only 10 years old, Sophia is wearing some lipstick in the video as well as in the photos.

A lot of commenters questioned why Farrah was letting her daughter wear lipstick, but Farrah didn’t pay any attention to the negativity. Farrah did state, though, that she is vlogging the trip and that the video will be uploaded to her YouTube channel.

As for why she and her daughter are in Venice, her rep told Radar Online that Farrah and Sophia are vacationing. Not only that, but they are also there to attend the 76th Venice International Film Festival. Reportedly, Farrah had the trip planned for months.

Although she is no longer on MTV, the former reality show star rose to fame on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. It was on that episode that she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia. Sophia’s father passed away in a tragic car accident before her birth. Farrah then went on to share her story on Teen Mom OG. She was on the show for nearly a decade before leaving in 2018.

Since her departure from the hit MTV reality show, Farrah has been keeping busy with other ventures. However, the entrepreneur has spoken out about whether or not she would return to the show. Back in April, she spoke to Radar Online.

“I really miss it. I’m not digging the low ratings and people leaving the show so I really feel like if I come back I want it to be positive. I really hope I could bring it back. If they ever need me back, I’m here.”

There haven’t been any rumors about a potential return for Farrah. Most recently, Mackenzie McKee appeared on the show as a “guest mom,” but it is unclear if she will be added to the cast full-time.