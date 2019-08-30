‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Continues To Gush Over Boyfriend Rick Leventhal As He Covers Hurricane Dorian

Rick Leventhal is in Puerto Rico.

Kelly Dodd cannot stop talking about her new man, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, on Instagram.

Just weeks after confirming her and Leventhal’s new romance, the Real Housewives of Orange County star has been sharing post after post about her boyfriend, the latest of which featured a clip shot of Leventhal in Puerto Rico, where he’s currently covering Hurricane Dorian.

“Love waking up to your face [Rick Leventhal]… PRAYING FOR FLORIDA. Floridians be prepared and be careful!! Rick, you are so brave be safe lover!!” Dodd wrote in the caption of the video on August 30.

Dodd struck up a romance with Leventhal after splitting from former boyfriend Dr. Brian Reagan. They dated on and off for about eight months. However, on the current episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Reagan with Dodd. In fact, in one recent clip, Dodd admitted that she’s ready to get engaged to Reagan and the plastic surgeon appeared to be on board with the idea.

Just before sharing her latest post about Leventhal, Dodd shared an image of the two with a few friends during their recent trip to London. She told her fans and followers that she was missing her new boyfriend.

Dodd has revealed that she and Leventhal actually met through The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer. As fans may recall, Dodd traveled to The Hamptons to spend time with Singer during one of her many splits from Reagan earlier this summer and while there, she was introduced to Leventhal at a party.

Although Dodd and Reagan reconciled briefly after splitting up in June, Dodd confirmed their romance was over for good earlier this month. She later claimed the doctor was only dating her in an effort to gain publicity for his business.

“I broke up with him on August 3… We’ve been on and off for 9 months and I couldn’t take it anymore,” Dodd said regarding her split from Reagan during an interview with People magazine on August 15.

“[Brian] wanted his business on the show. I was just a means to get there. And I only realized that after I caught him cheating on me and realized he’s been seeing someone else all along,” she added.

To see more of Dodd, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.