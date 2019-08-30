Watch Sevilla FC Vs. RC Celta De Vigo Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Spanish La Liga Round 3 Live Online

Sevilla FC will try to stay in first place on the La Liga table for a third straight week as they host Galician side RC Celta de Vigo to open the La Liga weekend action.

As they open the third round of play in Spain’s 2019-2020 La Liga season, Sevilla FC will attempt to hold their first-place position for another week, as they currently sit with six points and a positive three-goal differential, according to Sky Sports stats. That puts them one slot ahead of Atlético Madrid, who boast a goal differential of two. Surprisingly, those are the only two La Liga teams to win both of their opening two games.

Sevilla will be favored to take three more points on Friday when they host a team in RC Celta de Vigo that finished just one place above the relegation zone last season. They nonetheless boast a 1-1 record after topping last year’s top-four side Valencia 1-0 last week, a streak they will try to extend in the match that will stream live from Seville.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Sevilla FC vs. RC Celta De Vigo Friday La Liga Round 3 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Friday August 30, at the 43,883-seat Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 2 p.m. ET, or 11 a.m. PT. Fans in China can log in to the live online stream at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, August 31, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 1 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 3 a.m. Eastern, on Saturday.

Sevilla’s hire of former Spain national, and brief Real Madrid manager Juan Lopetegui has already paid off, with the offense-minded team that poured in a La Liga fourth-best 62 goals last season has now tightened up their play on the defensive end as well, as Sports Chat Place noted. With two wins in two games, Sevilla has not yet conceded a goal.

Celta, on the other hand, have allowed at least two goals in each of their last four games on the road at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, and have lost five of their last seven overall against the Andalusian side, according to stats by Traders350. In other words, a victory and likely third straight clean sheet appears to be on the table for the home side.

Sevilla FC goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has yet to allow a goal this season. Alex Caparros / Getty Images

To watch the Sevilla FC vs. RC Celta De Vigo La Liga Round 3 match stream live, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, here’s the way to watch the Sevilla vs. Celta season-opening showdown, free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Los Rojiblancos vs. Celestes match livestream for free.

Fans in selected countries can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the opening round La Liga match. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 La Liga match will be broadcast on the DAZN sports platform. In China, PPTV Sport will carry the live online stream of the showdown, while in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will carry the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe set to offer a live online stream of Sevilla FC vs. RC Celta De Vigo, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or online stream offered for the Sevilla FC vs. RC Celta De Vigo match. But fans can likely access the stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.