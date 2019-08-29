Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Photos Of Youngest Son Crew Bonding With New Puppy

Crew Gaines loves his new pup.

Joanna Gaines not only shares photos of her lovely remodeling creations, but she also posts snaps of her family as well. A recent one that can be seen on social media was that of the two newest additions to their family-their youngest child, Crew, and their new pup, Brindley.

The HGTV star took to her Instagram to share a couple of photos and videos that melted the hearts of her fans. Crew, who had his first birthday in June, is seen spending some time with his new best friend, an English Mastiff puppy that was a surprise from his daddy, Chip Gaines. While the dog is supposed to be a family pet, it looks like Crew and Brindley has formed a special friendship between them. The little guy is seen out in the yard petting the pooch in one photo. The other one has him gazing at the goats on the other side of the fence.

Joanna Gaines also shared a few video clips of her youngest child, clad only in a diaper and a pair of shorts, first playing with a few stones in their driveway, and then running after the dog. The twosome were also seen playing together as Crew’s two older siblings were out throwing a ball around.

Earlier this month, the 41-year-old mom let fans know that her husband had brought the puppy home because it has been a while since he had surprised his family with a new furry friend. She also posted a video of Crew, who had just started taking his first steps in July, on the same day walking around with Brindley following him. Chip Gaines celebrated his boy’s first steps on his Instagram last month with a photo of him and his son outdoors as Crew started walking.

Crew joined their family of four kids, Drake, 14, Ella, 13, Duke, 11 and Emmie, 9, to make it five on June 22, 2018. Their surprise pregnancy after nine years turned into quite a blessing for the couple. Joanna recently said that Crew has been the “greatest gift” to their family

With the addition of the English Mastiff, that makes a total of six dogs now, as well as their whole brood of animals on their Texas farm. The Gaines’ have a lot on their plate to keep them busy with family, animals, Magnolia Market, and their new cable network on Discovery next year.

You can follow Chip and Joanna Gaines on their social media accounts to keep updated.