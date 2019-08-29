‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, August 28: Shauna Visits Flo In Jail

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 28 features Eric Forrester (John McCook), who was concerned about his grandson in the hospital. He also said that although Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) kept Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) from her real mother, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), his grandson was not the real culprit.

The Forrester patriarch opined that Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) friends were to be blamed for the baby swap. Eric felt that they made a mistake by inviting Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and her daughter, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), to live in their house. Quinn said that she did not think that Flo would knowingly steal a baby. However, Eric felt that Flo had ripped his family apart.

Shauna visited Flo in jail. The former croupier was glad to see her mother. She also felt that she belonged in jail because she had committed some serious crimes. Nevertheless, Shauna promised to try and get Flo out of jail as soon as possible, per She Knows Soaps. Flo pointed out that she could not even afford to bail her out of jail, so it seemed impossible that her mother would be able to pay a competent attorney. As Flo is taken back to her cell, Shauna called out to her that she would speak to Quinn and ask her for help.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Eric shares his dismay over Thomas’s deplorable actions with Quinn. pic.twitter.com/2LnF7aySXv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 28, 2019

At the hospital, Hope told her mother that Thomas had not been intimidating her. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was stunned when Hope insisted that Thomas was trying to apologize to her while they were on the balcony. She said it seemed as if Thomas had finally realized what he had been doing. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was furious. He told his wife that his son was trying to do the right thing and Brooke pushed him over the edge.

Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) told Ridge that he had good news. The tests showed that Thomas’ skull had no fractures, per Soap Central. They were considering surgery as Thomas had significant swelling, but they were treating his injuries with oxygen therapy for the time being. The doctor questioned them about Thomas’ fall because he wanted to know if the designer had seemed confused or if he had a medical issue which could be related to the fall. Nobody answered Dr. Armstrong’s questions.

Loading...

Hope was worried about her mother’s marriage. She knew that it would affect Ridge and Hope’s relationship if Thomas did not make it.

Ridge entered Thomas’ hospital room and pleaded with him. He wanted him to wake up for Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) sake. After Ridge left, Brooke visited Thomas. She cried as she saw her stepson lying in a coma.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.