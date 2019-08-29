‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Is Reportedly Keeping A Close Eye On Fiance Dennis McKinley After Cheating Claims

Dennis McKinley denied cheating was to blame for their split earlier this year.

Porsha Williams is said to be keeping her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, on a tight leash after reconciling their relationship weeks ago following a controversial cheating scandal at the end of spring.

According to an August 28 report from Radar Online, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member may be back living with McKinley after he was accused of cheating, which he denied, months ago, but she’s still being cautious about their romance.

“Porsha is keeping an eye on Dennis now and she watches what he does much more closely,” an insider explained. “Porsha doesn’t want to be embarrassed again. She has warned Dennis.”

Earlier this month, after spending several weeks apart as they raised their baby girl, Pilar Jhena, McKinley re-proposed to Williams during a cast trip to Canada that was filmed for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and put her $750,000 engagement ring back on her hand.

Since their reconciliation, Williams and McKinley have been hard at work on their peach lemonade business, which has reportedly added a little drama to their relationship. However, while working together can add tension to any romance, Williams is making sure that their professional issues are the only issues that exist between them.

Williams and McKinley confirmed their relationship last summer and announced that they were expecting their first child together a short time later. Then, after rumors began swirling about an engagement, Williams and McKinley confirmed their plans to wed.

While Williams and McKinley ultimately called it quits after the March birth of their daughter, Toronto columnist Shinan Govani has since confirmed that their engagement is back on and revealed details about the way in which McKinley popped the question to his fiancee for a second time.

According to Govani, McKinley began his proposal by admitting guilt.

Loading...

“I know I almost lost my family two months ago,” he reportedly said, adding that he informed Williams that he wants her back.

Although McKinley reportedly did what he could to prove that he was serious about their commitment this time around, the Radar Online insider went on to reveal that Williams is making sure she isn’t proven to be a fool for taking him back.

“Porsha is nobody’s fool and she’s not going to let her relationship fall apart,” the insider said.

Williams and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.