‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer And Jeremy Calvert Get Flirty On Twitter After Clip Hints ‘It’s Not Quite Over’

Teen Mom 2 is set to premiere an all-new season on MTV next month, and fans couldn’t be more excited to catch up with the cast. The official Twitter account recently released a throwback clip of Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert and hinted that things may not be over between the two.

“Throwing it back to the beginnings of @TM2LeahDawn and Jeremy…And we have a feeling it’s not quite over when #TeenMom2 returns Tuesday September 10 on MTV,” the caption reads.

The throwback clip showed Jeremy proposing to Leah in the sweetest way. Jeremy makes breakfast in bed for Leah and includes a vase of flowers with an envelope. Leah opens the envelope to reveal a note that reads “will you marry me?”

Leah responded to the clip on Twitter and tagged Jeremy saying, “this scene makes me LOL”

Jeremy tweeted, “I still had my ears pierced wow #throwback & pretty sure I spilled the syrup also..”

That wasn’t the only thing the two reminisced about though. When a fan chimed in and brought up the infamous scene when Jeremy slapped Leah with bacon, both Leah and Jeremy chimed in and seemed to laugh off the instance.

“And u acted like I knocked ur head off & mtv added some sound effects also…” Jeremy tweeted.

Leah replied on Twitter, “Meeeaaaan. I mean I’ll admit, it p****d me off but I should’ve just did it back to you. So maybe I was being a little dramatic.”

Rumors have been swirling for months that Leah and Jeremy may rekindle their romance, and their flirty back-and-forth banter on social media only keeps fans wondering if perhaps these two will get back together. Leah and Jeremy share one daughter together and they co-parent well. However, the rumors of a possible reconciliation started earlier this year when the two were in New York together filming for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Leah shared a series of photos of the two together in New York on Instagram and added the two will always “be a team.”

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV starting September 10. Leah Messer will return to share her story with fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the first trailer for the new season hinted at Jeremy and Leah possibly reconciling. In a voice-over, Leah talks about Jeremy showing up and that the two “kinda hit it off.” Fans will have to tune in to the new season to see if anything actually transpires between the two.