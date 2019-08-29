Reality Steve Catches Major Editing Fail On This Week’s Episode Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Reality television blogger Steve Carbone points out a major editing fail from this week's episode of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Steve Carbone is a reality television blogger from New York. Most often referred to as Reality Steve, he frequently shares spoilers and makes predictions about dating shows like The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. Carbone is often able to predict who the next star of The Bachelor will be, who the star of the show ends up with at the end, and at times has revealed scandalous details from contestants’ lives off air. Most recently, he captured a major editing fail from the recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise, according to Cosmopolitan.

As is typical for Bachelor in Paradise, part one of this week’s episode aired on Monday evening and the second part concluded on Tuesday. The episode was full of ups and downs, but one of the most dramatic points was of course the rose ceremony. This week, longtime Bachelor franchise alum Chris Bukowski ended up giving his rose to Katie Morton over Jen Saviano, resulting in Saviano going home. The moment was one of the most unexpected twists of the entire episode. However, when looking closely at Morton earlier in the episode, it’s clear that she already had a rose in her hands before they showed Bukowski giving her one.

In other words, it’s clear that production does do quite a bit of editing to get the dramatic moments just right and keep the anticipation going as long as possible.

“Another classic editing snafu last night. They showed Chris giving the last rose of the ceremony to Katie over Jen. Too bad Katie already had a rose standing next to Caitlin after Blake had given out his. Oops,” Carbone wrote on Twitter following the episode.

He included a short snippet of footage that show Morton holding the controversial rose.

Another dramatic moment from this week’s episode was when the cast of Bachelor in Paradise got to attend the wedding of Bachelor in Paradise alums Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone. However, the newlyweds likely regretted their decision to invite some of the cast to join them on their special day.

Two contestants, John Paul Jones and Derek Peth, ended up getting into an epic argument over their shared feelings for Tayshia Adams. It caused quite a distraction from the newlyweds’ celebration.

“We had heard through our family and friends that there was like a dark cloud that was going over … and that dark cloud was John Paul Jones,” Nielson said later.