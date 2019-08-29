Princess Diana’s Death Anniversary Will Reportedly Heal Royal Rift Between Sons William & Harry

After a year where a reported royal rift has torn brothers Prince Harry and Prince William apart, it appears that it will be the anniversary of their mother Princess Diana’s death that may begin to mend their fractured relationship.

Each year, Diana’s sons reportedly get together to reminisce about their best memories of their mother and to honor her legacy on her death anniversary reported Us Weekly. The late Princess of Wales was killed 22 years ago on August 31 in a tragic car accident in Paris, France.

Us Weekly shared that William and Harry come together each year on that date, no matter how busy their schedules, and spend the day remembering their mother over either lunch or dinner at Kensington Palace.

“They talk about the little things about Diana that made them laugh: the ski trips and outings to British amusement area Thorpe Park; the effort she went to on their birthdays — all of it,” claimed an insider to the publication.

“They always discuss Diana’s charity work and brainstorm ways they can continue her legacy. Helping others and being a role model to those less fortunate is at the top of their priority list.”

The brothers always had a close relationship, the late princess forging that bond from the time they were children and making sure they always relied on one another during both good and bad times. It was only until recently that their bond had turned frosty after it was leaked that Prince Harry was none too fond of his brother William’s “warnings” over his relationship with Markle shortly after it was announced the couple was an item and intended to wed after only being together one year reported International Business Times.

Reportedly William offered his opinion to his brother that his relationship with Markle was going too fast and that getting engaged after a year of dating was not a great idea.

“It was largely down to Harry resenting his brother,” Royal commentator Katie Nicholl said during the British documentary William & Harry: Princes at War, as reported by the British publication The Daily Star. Prince Harry was reportedly upset that his older brother wasn’t taking his happiness with Markle into consideration before passing judgment on their relationship.

“Harry supported his brother from the outset with Kate [Middleton] and he felt very let down that he wasn’t getting his brother’s full, 100% support with his relationship with Meghan and things changed,” claimed Nicholl in the documentary.

Officials from Buckingham Palace have not officially commented on the brother’s royal rift or how they will be spending the anniversary of their mother’s death.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will set off on their first royal tour as a family to Africa, bringing along their son Archie, this fall.