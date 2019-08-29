‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jack Is Pressured To Make A Deal With Kristen, Chloe Leaves Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 29 reveal that there will be some hard goodbyes to come in Salem, as well as some big decisions to be made.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans will see Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) get into a heated debate about what he should do with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

The report reveals that Jen will push her former husband to make a deal with Kristen in order to get his hands on Dr. Rolf’s serum and regain all of the memories he’s been living without for months.

Jack is currently the mayor of Salem and has major pull at the police department. He may decide that Kristen should be given a plea deal to escape prison time for impersonating Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and her part in the death of Ted Laurent (Giles Marini).

However, if Kristen is given a deal she’ll have to spill the beans on the whereabouts of the real Nicole, and her daughter Holly. She’ll also have to give up any information about Dr. Rolf and his serum to Jack so that he can get all of his memories back and likely reunite with the love of his life, Jennifer.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) get determined to find the love of his life, Nicole, and her daughter Holly. Eric is worried that the pair are in a bad and dangerous situation and will make it his mission to find the duo before they’re taken from their loved ones yet again.

In addition, Eric’s current girlfriend Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will likely have mixed feelings about his mission to save his former love but she’ll try to be supportive.

Of course, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) won’t be any help in easing Sarah’s worries. He’ll tell his former fling that Eric will drop her quickly if he finds Nicole alive.

Xander would love to see Eric and Sarah split up so that he can have a shot with her. Fans have been watching him pine away for Sarah since they had a one night stand months ago, and if she’s single he can try to charm his way into her life.

Elsewhere, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will receive a job offer she won’t be able to refuse. The singer will decide to take the job and move to New York City, leaving Salem in her rearview mirror yet again.

See more drama by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.