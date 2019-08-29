‘The OA’: A Billboard, Hunger Strike, And Boycott Are Latest Fan Tactics To Get Netflix To Renew Series

Fans of Netflix's 'The OA' are desperate to get the network to renew the sci-fi series.

With the recent shock announcement that Netflix would not be renewing The OA for a third season, fans have been rallying together to get the network to change their mind. The latest tactics include the erection of a massive billboard, a hunger strike outside Netflix’s headquarters, and asking fans to boycott the network by canceling subscriptions.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Netflix’s The OA. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 2 of The OA ended on a cliffhanger. Once again the OA’s (Brit Marling) life hung in the balance as a new dimension involving her group was introduced. It was thanks to this new setting that had fans initially thinking that the cancellation announcement by Netflix was merely a publicity stunt.

In the final episode, the main group managed to cross over into another dimension in which they were all members of a TV series also called The OA. With the OA’s life in threat as a result of an accident on set, fans wondered if the cancellation was somehow tied into the events of this episode. However, as previously stated by The Inquisitr, Netflix has continued to quash this theory.

Since the announcement, fans have been working hard to get Netflix to change their mind regarding the cancellation. Many fans have taken to social media with videos of themselves performing the movements featured in The OA in an effort to show their support for the series. Some fans have also protested outside the headquarters of Netflix as a show of solidarity. Now, as Netflix continues to uphold the cancellation, fans are getting more creative.

Indie Wire reported that fans of The OA managed to raise over $5,000 for a massive billboard that urges Netflix to renew the sci-fi series. The digital billboard went live at New York City’s Times Square on August 26. The Los Angeles Times noted that the funds were raised via a GoFundMe campaign that was started on August 11. The initial request was for $3,500 to fund the billboard. This amount was raised on the very first day of the campaign.

The Independent also reported that a fan has gone on a hunger strike outside of the network’s headquarters as a way to urge Netflix to reconsider their cancelation of The OA. Emperial Young, 35, “claims that she hasn’t eaten since 16 August” and will continue the hunger strike until Netflix renews the series.

“Entertainment is food for the human soul and Netflix’s algorithm isn’t measuring that right now,” Young told Insider.

“And by not taking physical food, I’m saying that this show is more important food to me than actual food.”

While Young is happy to continue her hunger strike, she has issued a warning via her Twitter account against others joining in.

I'd like to say something very important to everyone: PLEASE DO NOT HUNGER STRIKE. Especially because of me or The OA! We all want to #SaveTheOA, but… — E. T. Young (@emverse) August 25, 2019

With that warning, there is an easier way for fans to let Netflix know that they are not happy with the decision to cancel The OA. Many fans are urging others to cancel their subscription with Netflix, according to Inside Hook.

“In rejecting sincerity and humanity, Netflix is endangering their own existence,” read the fans’ statement quoted by the publication. “If by September 10th Netflix does not renew or release The OA to be bought or acquired by another platform or network, #SaveTheOA will begin advocating for mass cancellation.”

As for how successful these tactics are regarding The OA‘s cancellation remain to be seen.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The OA are currently airing on Netflix.