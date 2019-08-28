‘Friends’ 25th Anniversary Spawns Rumored Clothing Line At Target

The retail chain will reportedly join Pottery Barn and Alex and Ani in celebrating the sitcom's milestone birthday.

Friends is headed to Target. A clothing line inspired by the Central Perk gang will reportedly soon be available at the big box retailer, presumably in time for the NBC sitcom’s 25th anniversary next month.

House Beautiful reports that the new line, leaked by the verified and highly followed Instagram account @targetdoesitagain, will include such items as a “Pivot” couch hoodie, a gray cropped “You’re My Lobster” tee, and black sweatpants emblazoned with the names “Ross & Rachel & Chandler & Monica & Phoebe & Joey,” in tribute to the iconic characters played by David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc.

While the epic clothing line is not yet available online or in Target stores, fans can probably expect to see it launch in time for the Friends 25th anniversary on September 22.

Target has been known to hop on hot TV trends, so it’s no surprise the chain will celebrate one of the biggest television comedies from the 1990s. The retail chain recently featured a line of clothing inspired by the Netflix hit Stranger Things in conjunction with the show’s Season 3 debut last month. Some of the merchandise featured included a striped Hawkins Indiana t-shirt, a Starcourt Mall tee, a long-sleeve top with Eleven’s catchphrase, “Friends Don’t Lie,” and even a half-zip Stranger Things logo windbreaker.

Stranger Things gear is hard to find less than two months after Target’s launch, so expect the Friends gear to be a hit when it hits Target shelves.

Of course, Target isn’t alone when it comes to Friends-inspired merchandise. Alex and Ani recently announced a collaboration with the series to release jewelry items featuring quotes from the NBC sitcom. Fans can purchase necklaces and bangle charms that say “You’re my Lobster” and “How You Doin’,” as well as pieces that boast the Friends and Central Perk logos.

Loading...

In addition, retail giant Pottery Barn unveiled a Friends-themed furniture and accessories collection in honor of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary this fall, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The collection includes a selection of Friends-themed tea towels, throw pillows, art prints, and mugs (yes, that lobster is everywhere). It also features a modern version of the mass-produced apothecary table that Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green convinced a Pottery Barn-hating Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) was a one-of-a-kind antique in the product placement-filled Friends episode “The One With the Apothecary Table” back in 2000.

Friends debuted on NBC on September 22, 1994.