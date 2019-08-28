‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Reunites With Lisa Vanderpump For Instagram Photo

Brittany Cartwright shared a photo of herself and Lisa Vanderpump over the weekend.

Brittany Cartwright reunited with Lisa Vanderpump at her TomTom restaurant in West Hollywood, California and over the weekend, after wrapping production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Cartwright shared a photo of herself and her boss on Instagram.

While Cartwright, who married Jax Taylor in June, didn’t reveal when the image was initially taken, it appears to have been shot earlier this month during the taping of the Season 8 finale. As fans may have seen, the finale episode was shot at the one-year anniversary party of the popular restaurant and bar, which Vanderpump opened with her husband, Ken Todd, and co-stars, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, last year.

The TomTom grand opening was actually filmed for an episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 that aired earlier this year.

Although fans watched as Cartwright was denied employment at SUR Restaurant during the fourth season of the Bravo TV reality series after striking up a romance with Taylor years ago, she has since joined the show’s staff as a waitress and become quite close to Vanderpump.

In June, when Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot at The Kentucky Castle, Vanderpump and Todd attended the ceremony, which was believed to have been filmed for the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules. However, while Vanderpump served as the officiant for their co-stars, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, during their August 2016 wedding, it was Lance Bass who married Taylor and Cartwright.

In July, weeks before filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 concluded, Hollywood Life revealed that new cast member Dayna Kathan had reportedly been added to the cast and would bringing “major drama” to Taylor and Cartwright on the new episodes.

“Dayna is coming in hot – she is really tight with Stassi [Schroeder, 31], Lala [Kent, 29], Katie [Maloney, 32], and Kristen [Doute, 36] in particular and has wanted to be a part of the show for awhile now,” an insider said. “She’s worked at Sur and been friends with the cast for awhile now, but she doesn’t get along with Brittany or Jax so a lot of the drama will center around that, as she also is friendly with James [Kennedy, 27] and Raquel [Leviss, 24]. Her birthday party was filmed already, too.”

Kathan has been spotted with a number of cast members of the series in recent weeks, including Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Scheana Marie.

Cartwright, Taylor, Vanderpump, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.